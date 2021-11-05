Windows 11 KB5008295 Arrives To Fix Built-In App Certificate Woes

Microsoft released Windows 11 KB5008295 to Beta and Release Preview members of the Windows Insider Program to address problems affecting several built-in apps.

"We fixed a known issue that might prevent some users from opening or using certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps," Microsoft said. "This issue occurs because of a Microsoft digital certificate that expired October 31, 2021."

The company said the list of affected programs includes:

Snipping Tool

Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel

Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI)

Getting started and Tips

Microsoft said this build also "fixed a known issue that prevents the Start menu and Settings app from opening as expected" when Windows 11 is in the slimmed down S Mode that limits the system to Microsoft Store apps and the Edge browser.

Interestingly, the company said the "build number will not be revised or show as updated in 'winver' or other areas in the OS" after KB5008295's installed. Windows Insider Program members have to confirm the update's installed via Settings.

We first reported on the app certificate issues yesterday, and Microsoft offered some rather interesting workarounds for its apps. For example, the company suggested that users rely on the legacy Print Screen key in place of the Snipping Tool.