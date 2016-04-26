MSI Introduces Aegis 'Barebones' PC (Updated: Pricing, Availability, Clarification)

MSI launched a brand-new barebones PC called the Aegis. The new case is designed from the ground up to offer ample space for full-sized GPUs and motherboards with easy access to upgradable components in a compact package.

Product MSI Aegis Processor Options Intel 6th Generation (Skylake) CPUs Memory Capacity 2x SO-DIMMs, Up to 32 GB DDR4 Motherboard Chipset Intel B150 Graphics Options 1x Dual-Slot Full-Sized GPU Storage 1x M.2 Slot2x 3.5-inch Drive Bays1x 2.5-inch SSD Bay Ports 1x USB 3.1 (Gen 1, Type-C) 1x USB 2.0 (With Super Charger 2)2x USB 2.04x USB 3.1 (Gen 1, Type-A) Networking Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 3165 w/ Bluetooth 4.2 Power Supply 600 Watt 80 Plus Silver Certified PSU Weight 10.5 kg

We originally thought the Aegis was just a case, then we found an MSI product page that gave us only a few processor and GPU options (these were not barebones systems, but actually preconfigured Aegis PCs). However, we got some further clarification directly from MSI on what exactly comes inside the new Aegis barebones system.

MSI's Aegis barebones PC (which goes by Aegis-001BUS in the US market) features a B150 chipset motherboard that sports two SO-DIMM slots for up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. The Aegis also comes with a 600-watt power supply. The only other included hardware is MSI's proprietary cooler, Silent Storm Cooling 2. However, this is why MSI calls it a barebones system, and the easy access to the components means you can install any CPU, GPU and memory kit of your choosing.

The Aegis's method of heat dissipation was first seen in the Vortex, and MSI has refined the concept for its new barebones PC. Silent Storm Cooling 2 produces three different airflow streams in the chassis, individually cooling the PSU, GPU and CPU. The Aegis also features Mystic Light RGB LED lights, giving the new barebones system the added aesthetic bonus of customizable lighting.

The Aegis can house two 3.5-inch drives and a 2.5-inch drive, in addition to one M.2 PCIe or SATA SSD. The slots for the 3.5- and 2.5-inch bays are easily accessible from the outside of the case, so you don’t need to open a panel to remove or replace your storage. It even has a built-in handle for easy transportation.

You can preorder the MSI Aegis at Newegg right now, bundled with a gaming keyboard, mouse and headset for a price of $399.99, until May 18.

Updated, 4/25/16, 8:46pm ET: A change was made to reflect new information on the included components, price and availability of the MSI Aegis.

