MSI Launches All-In-One PC With Pivot Stand

MSI has released the AP200, an all-in-one desktop packed with a "Haswell" processor and an interesting stand that lets the owner position the device vertically. This AIO also features a flicker-free, anti-glare screen with Less Blue Light technology so that it's easier on the eyes.

"The Flicker-Free technology integrated into the AP200 display stabilizes the screen's output current and prevents flickering undetectable to the naked eyes," states the company press release. "Even when used for extended periods of time, Flicker-Free technology effectively reduces eyestrain, improving productivity and quality of life. In addition to the Flicker-Free display, the AP200 also features exclusive "Less Blue Light" technology to effectively reduce visible blue spectrum energy emitted from the display, thus reducing eyestrain and preventing vision damage."

According to the specs, this AIO PC features a 20 inch LED-lit touch screen with a 1600 x 900 display, and multi-touch support on Windows 7 versions; the AIO also comes with Windows 8.1. This screen is backed by either an Intel Pentium G3220 processor, or an Intel Core i3-4130 processor, integrated Intel HD graphics and 4 GB of DDR3 memory, capable of up to 16 GB in two SO-DIMM slots.

The specs also show that this AIO has a 3.5 inch hard drive of an unknown capacity, a DVD tray-in optical drive, and a 3-in-1 SD card reader. The compact desktop even provides a 1MP webcam, an optional TV tuner, two 3 watt speakers, Wireless N and Ethernet networking, and an included USB-based keyboard and mouse. Ports include four USB 2.0 on the back, two USB 3.0 on the side, microphone and audio jacks, HDMI output and more.

"With an optional height adjustable pivot stand (pivot, left-right rotation, vertical position, and incline angle), the MSI AP200 is designed to meet a wide variety of different needs, uses, and range of applications," states the company's press release. "The AP200 Pivot Stand also offers auto screen rotation, commonly associated with smart phones and tablet computers, to automatically and conveniently rotate the screen display when flipped 90 degrees without having to manually tweak software display options."

Currently, the actual pricing and availability is unknown at this point, so stay tuned.