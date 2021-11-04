MSI Unveils Curved Display with Quantum Dots, Mini LEDs and DisplayHDR 1000

MSI on Thursday revealed the industry's first curved display that features mini LED backlighting with quantum dot films and complies with VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 requirements. The new display promises to combine a very high image quality with a sharp curvature, and performance of a gaming-grade LCD.

MSI's MEG Artymis 341 Mini LED monitor relies on a 34-inch AU Optronics' AmLED (Adaptive mini LED) display technology that comprises of the company's display panel and a Mini LED-based backlighting module that is further enhanced with MSI's QD Premium quantum dot films. Full-array local dimming (FALD) backlighting based on Mini LEDs enables great contrasts and as well as very high brightness, whereas quantum dot enhancement are meant to ensure a very high color accuracy, so the display promises both high contrasts and precise reproduction of colors.

As far as exact specifications are concerned, MSI's MEG Artymis 341 mini LED monitor features a 3440x1440 resolution, a 1 ms GtG response time, an up to 165 Hz refresh rate (native), and a 800R curvature. Since the monitor meets VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 requirements, it supports at least HDR10 transport for high dynamic range content as well as an at least 1000-nits peak luminance in HDR mode.

Without any doubts, MSI's MEG Artymis 341 Mini LED will be one of the company's flagship displays as it is said to offer premium image quality along with an up to 165 Hz refresh rate. Therefore, expect to feature other perks typically found on products of this kind, such as a USB hub, audio connectors, advanced OSD, and a built-in KVM.

In addition to its mini LED curved display, MSI is prepping another monitor for gamers that demand high image quality, performance, and a large diagonal — a 55-inch gaming OLED monitor. The unit will be available in 2022, and pricing has yet to be announced.