Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Beats 2080 Ti in First Performance Results

It's a shame the RTX 3070 launch was delayed due to availability issues; however, that didn't stop Nvidia from hyping up it's RTX 3070 in its "RTX 3070 Availability" blog post with a new performance chart comparing the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2070 to the new 3070.

The new chart shows results from a mix of workloads, including games, benchmarks, and a few production apps. As Nvidia said in its keynote, the RTX 3070 is faster than the RTX 2080 Ti in almost every application listed in the company's performance results. The only exceptions are Control and Timespy Extreme, where the 2080 Ti is just a hair quicker. Meanwhile, the RTX 3070 demonstrates a 1.5x lead at the very minimum over the RTX 2070, with Blender being the only exception- the 3070 skyrocketed to over 2x.

RTX 3070 Performance Chart (Image credit: Nvidia)

Videocardz went all out on Nvidia's chart, measuring each pixel of each chart bar to get as razor accurate as possible. On average, the RTX 3070 was 108% faster than the 2080 Ti and 168% faster vs the 2070 according to their "pixel counting" measurements.

Take these results with a grain of salt, however; Nvidia has a habit of showing the best results from select games and applications that might not be indicative of real-world performance. On the bright side, if performance is this good when the card launches, the RTX 3070 could be a real bargain at the $500 price point. But with RDNA2 cards being revealed at the exact same time, it might be wise to wait and see if those cards offer better performance-per-dollar before dropping your hard-earned cash on a RTX 3070.

The launch for the RTX 3070 has been pushed out to October 29th, so stay tuned for our review of the Founders Edition during that time.