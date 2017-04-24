Origin PC Announces New Workstation Desktops And Laptops

Origin PC announced the availability of its S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class desktop workstations. These systems are fully customizable and can be configured with the latest Intel Xeon processors and/or Nvidia Quadro workstation cards. Also available are Origin PC’s NT-Class, NS-Class, and ND-Class workstation notebooks.
The Desktops
It's as if “S, M, and L” stand for “Small, Medium, and Large.” The S-Class desktops will use small form factor cases and motherboards of your choosing, making them ideal for small workspaces. M-Class systems can be configured with mid-tower cases, expanding the amount of graphics cards and memory available--they support to two graphics cards and 64GB RAM. The L-Class, as you might’ve guessed, uses full-tower cases and supports up to dual Intel Xeon processors, up to four GPUs, and up to 128GB of memory. All S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class workstations will feature Origin PC’s Frostbyte liquid cooling solutions.
|Product
|S-Class
|M-Class
|L-Class
|Processor
|Next Generation Intel Xeon up to 22 physical cores and 44 threads
|Next Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threads
|Up to Dual Next Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threads
|Graphics
|Up to 16GB PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPU or 12GB Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPU
|Up to 2 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUs
|Up to 4 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUs
|Memory
|Up to 32GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 32GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory
|Up to 64GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 64GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory
|Up to 128GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 128GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory
|Cooling
|Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System
|Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System
|Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System
|Storage
|Up to 6 Storage Drives
|Up to 7 Storage Drives
|Up to 14 Storage Drives
|Price
|Starting at $1,189
|Starting at $1,159
|Starting at $1,489
The Laptops
Origin PC’s workstation notebooks feature classes ranging from thin-and-lights to dual-graphics behemoths.
The NT-Class is the thin-and-light in question, and it will feature an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, all in a 0.69-inch thick chassis. The NS-Class covers most workstation users’ needs: It can be configured with up to a UHD (3840x2160) display with G-Sync, a desktop Core i7-7700K, 64GB of memory, and a GTX 1080 GPU. The ND-Class can be configured similarly to the NS-Class, but with the inclusion of up to an additional GTX 1080 GPU to run in SLI. These, as well as the previously mentioned desktops, will feature Origin PC’s 24/7 lifetime support.
|Product
|NT-Class
|NS-Class
|ND-Class
|Display
|15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Anti-Glare Display
|Up to 17.3-inch QFHD (3840x2160) IPS G-Sync Matte Display
|Up to 17.3-inch QFHD (3840x2160) IPS G-Sync Matte Display
|Processor
|Next Generation Intel Core i7 Processor
|Up to Intel Core i7-7700K Desktop Processor
|Up to Intel Core i7-7700K Desktop Processor
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Up To Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Up to Dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Memory
|16GB DDR4-2400MHz
|Up to 64GB DDR4-2400MHz
|Up to 64GB DDR4-2400MHz
|Storage
|-256GB M.2 SSD-1TB Storage Drive
|Up to 4 Storage Drive options with M.2 SSD RAID support
|Up to 4 Storage Drive options with M.2 SSD RAID support
|Price
|Starting at $2,150
|Starting at $1,039
|$2,336