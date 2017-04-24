Trending

Origin PC Announces New Workstation Desktops And Laptops

Origin PC announced the availability of its S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class desktop workstations. These systems are fully customizable and can be configured with the latest Intel Xeon processors and/or Nvidia Quadro workstation cards. Also available are Origin PC’s NT-Class, NS-Class, and ND-Class workstation notebooks.

The Desktops

It's as if “S, M, and L” stand for “Small, Medium, and Large.” The S-Class desktops will use small form factor cases and motherboards of your choosing, making them ideal for small workspaces. M-Class systems can be configured with mid-tower cases, expanding the amount of graphics cards and memory available--they support to two graphics cards and 64GB RAM. The L-Class, as you might’ve guessed, uses full-tower cases and supports up to dual Intel Xeon processors, up to four GPUs, and up to 128GB of memory. All S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class workstations will feature Origin PC’s Frostbyte liquid cooling solutions.

ProductS-ClassM-ClassL-Class
ProcessorNext Generation Intel Xeon up to 22 physical cores and 44 threadsNext Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threadsUp to Dual Next Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threads
GraphicsUp to 16GB PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPU or 12GB Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUUp to 2 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUsUp to 4 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUs
MemoryUp to 32GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 32GB 2666MHz Quad Channel MemoryUp to 64GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 64GB 2666MHz Quad Channel MemoryUp to 128GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 128GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory
CoolingOrigin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling SystemOrigin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling SystemOrigin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System
StorageUp to 6 Storage DrivesUp to 7 Storage DrivesUp to 14 Storage Drives
PriceStarting at $1,189Starting at $1,159Starting at $1,489

The Laptops

Origin PC’s workstation notebooks feature classes ranging from thin-and-lights to dual-graphics behemoths.

The NT-Class is the thin-and-light in question, and it will feature an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, all in a 0.69-inch thick chassis. The NS-Class covers most workstation users’ needs: It can be configured with up to a UHD (3840x2160) display with G-Sync, a desktop Core i7-7700K, 64GB of memory, and a GTX 1080 GPU. The ND-Class can be configured similarly to the NS-Class, but with the inclusion of up to an additional GTX 1080 GPU to run in SLI. These, as well as the previously mentioned desktops, will feature Origin PC’s 24/7 lifetime support.

ProductNT-ClassNS-ClassND-Class
Display15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Anti-Glare DisplayUp to 17.3-inch QFHD (3840x2160) IPS G-Sync Matte DisplayUp to 17.3-inch QFHD (3840x2160) IPS G-Sync Matte Display
ProcessorNext Generation Intel Core i7 ProcessorUp to Intel Core i7-7700K Desktop ProcessorUp to Intel Core i7-7700K Desktop Processor
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1060Up To Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Up to Dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
Memory16GB DDR4-2400MHzUp to 64GB DDR4-2400MHzUp to 64GB DDR4-2400MHz
Storage-256GB M.2 SSD-1TB Storage DriveUp to 4 Storage Drive options with M.2 SSD RAID supportUp to 4 Storage Drive options with M.2 SSD RAID support
PriceStarting at $2,150Starting at $1,039$2,336
  • fastcountach 24 April 2017 18:57
    The pricing chart for the desktop workstations is very misleading. The specs show a max "...up to", and the pricing shows a "...starting at" and it appears there is a MASSIVE gap between the two. I am curious what actual specs you will get at the starting price.
  • hst101rox 24 April 2017 20:58
    Origin NT-class looks a lot like the MSI GS63VR/GS73VR triple fan laptop. Also known as the Sager NP8156 or Clevo....
