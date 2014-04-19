Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Finally Comes to Android

Beamdog announced on Friday that Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition has finally arrived on Android. The game is available now on Google Play, costing $9.99 plus whatever you spend on in-app items up for sale.
"Carve a path of glory up and down the Sword Coast with new and old allies, or try your luck in the deadly Black Pits stand-alone adventure!" reads the PR. "Now you can enjoy this revitalized classic while riding the bus to work, flying to your next destination, or at home in front of a warm fire—however and whenever you choose."
The company adds that "Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition brings this revitalized classic to any Android 4.0 device or later, be it a 10 inch tablet or a stylus-enabled Android phone."
Developed by BioWare, the Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG was first published for the PC and Mac back in 1998. This new Enhanced Edition was developed by Overhaul Games and launched on the PC back in November 2012, costing $19.99 with no IAPs.
"In addition to enhancing graphics and gameplay, Overhaul Games has added new allies to join your party, complete with unique quests," the company stated. "And for the ultimate test of tactical skills, players can enter the Black Pits for an arena challenge."
In March 2013, with the revamped game out on PC, Mac and iOS, Overhaul Games and Beamdog turned to gamers for feedback on an Android version.
"The team is working hard to bring one of the greatest role-playing games of all time, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, to Android devices," said Trent Oster, Creative Director for Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, in March 2013. "However, we're a small team and need to make sure we focus our efforts on the devices our players are actually using."
That was the last we've heard about the Android game until now.
The new Enhanced Edition contains the original 60-hour "epic" along with the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion, the Black Pits high-resolution fonts, an improved interface, dynamic zooming, and more. Content you can buy within the game include Brothers Lost, Neera and the Red Wizards, Path of the Bloodied, new voices and Gallery of Heroes.
Razer Edge seems cool, but I wonder why it apparently completely failed. I think maybe because almost everyone is trying to ditch Microsoft once and for all. Can't Steam Linux games run in Android?
It hasn't "failed". Razer gaming products are highly niche for the most part. I remember once seeing a comment on Tom's from a guy who works on an oil rig: he stated they have a very strict weight limit on personal belongings (due to helicopter ride to the rig or something) and he wasn't able to fit a gaming laptop into it. But Edge? That fit. However, of course, it's expensive to produce due to lower demand, so the price is high... which in turn lowers the demand... it's a vicious circle that only big companies with tons of money can afford to break (remember how first prev-gen consoles were sold at a loss to heat up interest?) Edge is a device that isn't powerful enough for its price, and to most people, it seems like a waste of money. Even to me.
Steam Linux games? What is this you speak of? :D But in all seriousness, not that easy. Just because Android is based around a Linux kernel doesn't mean you can port any Linux game to it. First, most Android devices are ARM, whereas Linux distros that Steam exists for are x86. Second, Android lacks quite a few things that "normal" Linux distros have as standard - all kinds of packages, libraries etc. Third, Android devices aren't that powerful compared to desktops/laptops. Fourth, they aren't considered a big market. Compare that with iOS: they've had BG for a while. They also have SW KotOR, Infinity Blade and all kinds of other games Android doesn't have and might never get because developers CBA. I'm not saying it's a good situation for us Android users, but that's sadly the way it is.
Personally, I am excited about BG on Android! I always said that touch devices are perfect for turn based games, not this stupid thumb-controlled "shooters" (I repeatedly failed to progress in GTA 3 on Android because it's IMPOSSIBLE to bead Bomb Da Base part 2 - sniping is ARGHH). Now I'm waiting for Civilization 3 and Heroes of Might and Magic to arrive there somehow. (Damn Ubisoft, stop porting completely unsuitable games to Android and do HOMM!)
Biggest gripe is how all the 'good' female voice actresses are extremely annoying. I've tried many times to play through with some of them, but they get on my nerves so much I just..dispose of them.