Trending

PNY Outs The Silent But Deadly GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC

By

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Just a few short days ahead of Computex 2017, PNY has taken the wraps off of its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC graphics card. (Get it? XLR8? Accelerate? You get it.)

In addition to sporting all the features you've come to expect from GeForce GTX 1080 Ti-based cards, such as 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB GDDR5X, 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, and a 250 TDP, PNY stated that its upcoming flagship graphics card is put through a "rigorous" binning process to make sure each GPU is able to achieve the advertised 1,645MHz boost clock speed.

The cherry on top of the XLR8 cake is the massive triple fan cooler. Under the large red and black shroud, you’ll find three fans pushing air through interlaced aluminum fins bonded to four 6mm nickel-plated copper heatpipes that are attached to a large copper baseplate. The anodized aluminum backplate spans the entire length of the graphics card, adding rigidity and structural strength to prevent it from bending under the weight of the beefy XLR8 cooler.

Surprisingly, the XLR8 triple fan cooler adds just $15 to the price of this graphics card compared to the company's GTX 1080 Ti GPUs that are outfitted with standard blower style coolers.  

The PNY GeForce GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC is available now for $725 on the company website.

PNY GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC
GPUGP102
CUDA Cores3,584
Base Clock1,480MHz
Boost Clock1,645MHz
Memory Size11GB GDDR5X
Memory Data Rate11 Gb/s
Memory Bus352-bit
Transistors12 Billion
Texture Units224
Streaming Multiprocessors28
ROPs88
TDP250W
Power Input1x 8-pin / 1x 6-pin
Card Dimensions4.96 x 12.36" Dual-Slot
Warranty3 Year
Price$725
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rush21hit 26 May 2017 22:03
    The extra $15 is for the pun? Got it.
    Reply
  • mac_angel 26 May 2017 22:48
    such a big cooler, I expected higher clock speeds
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 27 May 2017 01:01
    Right, but it probably has to do with wear and tear at this point. How long they can run at the over-clock speeds everyone is pushing these things to.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 27 May 2017 09:58
    Now that's an imaginative article title. Kudos! It'd be great if PNY supplied a few "Silent but Deadly" scratch & sniff stickers along with the card, to give their customers just a tad more for that extra $15. =P
    Reply
  • 10tacle 27 May 2017 16:18
    19741389 said:
    Now that's an imaginative article title. Kudos! It'd be great if PNY supplied a few "Silent but Deadly" scratch & sniff stickers along with the card, to give their customers just a tad more for that extra $15. =P

    LOL - "SBD Edition" - comes with a built in stink bomb (sulfur) dispenser that randomly releases out the exhaust ports.
    Reply
  • ddferrari 28 May 2017 00:59
    Plenty of better choices for the money. The Aorus non-Xtreme version is $5 less, comes with considerably higher factory clock speeds (1584, 1683), and has 8+8 pin connectors. A 4 year warranty after registration too. 8+6 means less overclocking potential- disappointing for a triple fan card.
    Reply
  • Kunra Zether 28 May 2017 21:02
    You do know that PNY offers a lifetime warranty on all of their GPUs in the USA. They are also an American company. They make pretty solid products and they stand behind them.
    Reply
  • ddferrari 28 May 2017 23:19
    19746683 said:
    You do know that PNY offers a lifetime warranty on all of their GPUs in the USA. They are also an American company. They make pretty solid products and they stand behind them.

    Lifetime warranty? Yeah, right. Are you trolling?

    No one has ever offered a lifetime warranty on a GPU. Three years parts and labor- straight from their website. Scroll to the bottom. http://www.pny.com/geforce-gtx-1080ti-xlr8-gaming-oc

    PS: Their headquarters are based in the US, the products- like virtually every other mfr- are made in Asia.
    Reply
  • Matko_1 30 May 2017 07:18
    PNY is absolutely rubbish with customer service that rivals Zotac in its terribleness, obnoxiousness and rudeness.

    PNY can't go out of business fast enough.
    Reply
  • Ten10k 05 July 2017 15:41
    Well I just bought one on Dell for 620$ .. think it's worth the deal hahaha
    Reply