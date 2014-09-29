Samsung's 27-Inch Curved Monitor To Cost $429.99

Samsung Electronics America introduced a new curved monitor earlier this month called the SD590C that includes a super slim bezel, allowing customers to have a nearly-seamless panorama when using two or three SD590C panels together. At the time, Samsung did not disclose pricing, but we speculated that it would be relatively inexpensive due to the fact that its resolution was Full HD, and indeed the price tag is only $429.99.

The panel is a bit more expensive compared to most flat 27-inch models on the market, but obviously what you're paying for here is the curved nature, which presumably will make games and other digital entertainment more immersive.

"Samsung engineers conducted extensive research on the human eye to determine the optimal monitor curve radius, resulting in a product that is both captivating and comfortable to use," the press release said.

The 27-inch panel has a curvature of 4000R, a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a typical brightness of 350 cd/m2. The specs also show a contrast ratio of 3000:1, 178 degree viewing angles, a 4 ms response time (G2G), support for 16.7 million colors and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The curved monitor also comes packed with a D-sub port, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort connection, an audio-in jack and an audio-out jack (headphones). There's also a 100 x 100 wall mount, a joystick for scrolling through the display's functions, LED backlighting and two 5 watt 2-channel stereo speakers.

Included with this monitor is a special Game Mode, which will automatically adjust the settings for optimal performance with just one click. Game Mode will detect changes in scenes, adjust the color and adjust the contrast ratio so that the lights are brighter and the blacks are darker.

The monitor also has what Samsung calls "Game Boost," which adjusts the monitor's equalizers so that the sounds players hear are more "true to life." This feature will also filter important game noises such as explosions, character sounds and so on so that they are better heard against the game's background music.

The Samsung SD590C is expected to go on sale this October 1.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.