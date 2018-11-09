SilverStone Wins CES 2019 Innovation Award for Its Nightjar NJ450-SXL Power Supply

SilverStone puts lots of effort in the small form factor PSU category, and a few months ago released the Nightjar NJ450-SXL. It's the only passively cooled SFX-L unit available on the market today. It's based on an impressive platform, provided by Enhance Electronics. So it's not exactly a surprise that this power supply has been named as "CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree."

This title goes to products or technologies that score above the threshold set for a specific category, and the NJ450-SXL definitely sets a new standard in the small form factor category. So far, no other manufacturer has introduced a passive SFX-L unit, and besides dead-silent operation, the NJ450-SXL offers high performance as well, along with extremely high efficiency levels. After all, with a fanless product like this, the only way to deal with heat dissipation is to increase efficiency.

The NJ450-SXL will be on display, along with the rest of the nominees, at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2019 in Las Vegas early next year.

The PSU is currently available wordlwide, with a recommended MSRPs of $189.00 for the US market, and €159.90 in Europe.

Its noteworthy features are:

SFX-L form factor

Fanless design

LAMBDA-A++ noise certification by Cybenetics (the best in the scale)

80 PLUS Platinum and ETA-A (88-91 percent) efficiency certifications

Fully modular (1x EPS and 4x PCIe connectors)

24/7 continuous power output at 40 ℃ ambient

The following tables show the important aspects of this product.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Enhance Electronics Max. DC Output 450W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A++ (<15 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling Fanless Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 127 x 65 x 132mm Weight 1.52 kg (3.35 lb ) Form Factor SFX-L, EPS 2.92 Warranty 3 Years

Cable Configuration

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (300mm) 1 1 16-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (400mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (400mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No SATA (300mm+200mm+90mm+90mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (300mm+200mm+200mm) 1 3 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+105mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

Power Specifications