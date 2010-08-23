SanDisk Reveals World's Smallest SSD, the 'iSSD'

SanDisk has announced what it claims to be the world's smallest SSD. Of course, with SSDs being made up of flash memory, it shouldn't be hard to imagine just how much storage one could fit on a drive the size of a postage stamp.

SanDisk calles it the integrated SSD, or iSSD for short, and it's designed for tablet PCs and ultra-thin notebooks. The iSSD is the first flash SSD device to support the industry standard SATA interface in a small BGA (Ball Grid Array) package that can be soldered onto any motherboard, and is fast enough to use as a boot drive.

The iSSD is advertised by SanDisk as offering 160MB/sec sequential read and 100MB/sec sequential write speeds. It measuring 16mm x 20mm x 1.85mm and weighs less than one gram.

The SanDisk iSSD is available now for sampling to OEMs in capacities ranging from 4GB to 64GB.