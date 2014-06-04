Thermaltake to Make Metal Keycaps, Custom Water Cooling

Thermaltake was demonstrating a number of things at its booth at Computex 2014, among which we found two new products that the company hasn’t shown before. The first lineup of products are custom water cooling products, and the second is a set of metallic keycaps for mechanical keyboards.
We weren’t able to get a hands-on of the water cooling products, though we did manage to snatch a few good pictures to get an idea of what the new lineup of products consists of. Included in the lineup are radiators, reservoirs, a pump, fittings, tubing, and coolant.
The other product that the company was showcasing were keycaps for mechanical keyboards made from a metallic alloy. We weren’t told much about them, but they seemed to type alright on the company’s own gaming grade mechanical switches, and did feel cold to the touch when we started typing. The concept certainly seems to have promise, though we’d need more hands-on time to really get a feeling for it.
Pricing for the metallic keycaps was expected to sit at about $80, though that was only if the caps were to reach the market in the first place.
Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.
1) The caps have to be metal, not just have a plating that's going to wear off. If you're going to spend $80 for an accessory for your $120 keyboard, it better last for a very long time.
2) Something that gets overlooked a lot in products is the smell. These absolutely can't leave that smell of metal on your hands after using them; that would be hideous.
3) Please, for the love of tech nerds, just leave the windows key blank instead of engraving a windows logo, or even worse, a Tt logo.
A company made a metal mouse surface but it became rusty due to the moisture of palm sweat.
Like others, I am also excited about metal caps. I have something I would be slightly more excited about. Frosted Glass caps. If the glass is reasonably thick with a coarse surface texture it would look pretty sweet on illuminated keyboards.
...I want these now. Those would be freaking gorgeous.(They'd also get extremely dirty and oily very quickly, but it might be worth it..)
Thanks for the answer. I didn't think about the options they could use for metal. Sorry for not thinking that out.