This Cooler Will Keep Your M.2 SSD as Cool as a Cucumber

Are you worried that your M.2 SSD is running too hot? Well, RaidSonic (via momomo_us) has released the Icy Box IB-M2HSF-705, a new cooler that's designed to keep even the best SSDs in check.

The IB-M2HSF-705 is RaidSonic's second M.2 SSD cooler under the Icy Box brand. The IB-M2HSF-702 may be too thick for many users' needs, so the new IB-M2HSF-705 could be a more appealing and less invasive option. Like its predecessor, the IB-M2HSF-705 is tailored toward M.2 SSDs with a length of 80mm. The cooler has a cooling capacity of 23W, which is overkill for most M.2 SSDs. According to the manufacturer, the IB-M2HSF-705 can reduce your drive's temperatures by up to 40% compared to passive M.2 heatsinks. That's only 10% lower than the IB-M2HSF-702.

Checking with dimensions of 75x30x50mm, the IB-M2HSF-705 arrives with an aluminum heatsink that consists of 22 cooling fins that are 0.5mm thick with 2mm air gaps between them. Unlike the previous IB-M2HSF-702 with twin 4mm copper heat pipes, the IB-M2HSF-705 relies on a single 6mm copper heat pipe. This design allows the IB-M2HSF-705 to support swivel adjustments so you can find the best position for the cooler and avoid eating up space for your graphics cards in compact cases.

Image 1 of 3 Icy Box ‎IB-M2HSF-705 (Image credit: Icy Box) Image 2 of 3 Icy Box ‎IB-M2HSF-705 (Image credit: Icy Box) Image 3 of 3 Icy Box ‎IB-M2HSF-705 (Image credit: Icy Box)

The copper heat pipe makes direct contact with the M.2 SSD, so there should be excellent heat dissipation. To improve the cooling capacity further, Icy Box includes a thermal pad with a thermal conductivity of 1.5 W/mK and can withstand operating temperatures between -20 and 180 degrees Celsius.

A 30mm cooling fan dissipates the heat from the IB-M2HSF-705's heatsink. The fan comes with PWM support, so you'd want to ensure that your motherboard has a 4-pin fan connector near the M.2 slot. The cooling fan can hit 8,500 RPM and provide airflow up to 4.87 m³/h (2.87 CFM). Unfortunately, Icy Box didn't share the fan's air pressure, which is more critical when cooling heatsinks.

The IB-M2HSF-705 has already gone up on Amazon U.K.; however, the price isn't available at the moment. For comparison, the IB-M2HSF-702 retails for $29.99, so the IB-M2HSF-705 should have a similar, if not lower, price tag.