Heads Up, Readers! Important Account Migration Info For Tom's Hardware (Plus Free Stuff)

Hey there Tom's Hardware Members!

In our ongoing efforts to improve cybersecurity, we'll be making changes to the way users sign in to the forums starting today, August 11. As such, every one of our users will be logged out of Tom's Hardware, and all cookies will expire during the migration.

Today, August 11, marks the beginning of Phase 1 of our new migration. To ensure a seamless transition and to preserve your current password, simply log in to your Tom’s Hardware account between now and August 16. You can do so by selecting the link in the upper right-hand corner of the site, or by heading to the login page directly. The new service provides better encryption, so it’s a no-brainer for the security-minded.

Please note that during the migration period, registration and account recovery emails may be delayed by several minutes, so we ask for your patience in this regard. Additionally, please be sure to check your spam folders, as sometimes emails end up there.

To sweeten the deal and ensure everyone comes along, we’re running two back-to-back Summer Giveaways worth thousands of dollars in prizes, including epic and legendary hardware, steam gift cards, and tech that we know you want. Check this space for forthcoming announcements on a set of spectacular Summer Giveaways!

Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility, and we’re taking active steps to safeguard your security and privacy with this change on Tom’s. Thank you in advance for your attention to this!

If you have any questions or issues please use this mega-thread regarding the sign-in service migration and how it can affect your account.

Warm Regards

The Tom’s Community Team

  • DookieDraws 12 August 2017 02:25
    I logged in earlier today. Glad to see security being taken more seriously around here.

    Thanks!
  • schwatzz 12 August 2017 02:33
    Will site wide HTTPS be implemented too?
  • adavisiii 12 August 2017 03:45
    I got the email and logged in. Increased security is always a plus, in my eyes.
  • eodeo 12 August 2017 05:31
    All is well as long as you dont force us to change passwords.
  • CKKwan 12 August 2017 05:56
    Glad that I am still alive and able to login
  • CharlieSummers 12 August 2017 06:13
    Increased security, or a huge leak used for marketing purposes, your call. I don't want to share my information with untrusted and marketing companies like Auth0 and Purch. Yet suddenly here I don't have a choice, if I want to log in. Makes me not want to log in so much.
  • enewmen 12 August 2017 07:16
    My username/pass from the 90's still works and unchanged.
  • yoji 12 August 2017 08:48
    Why did/does the login not work in IE11? (just a blank, black screen) I disabled AV just in case, but no improve, worked fine on firefox but not IE... I know IE is not as popular as it was - but come on!!! (and spare me the ridicule re IE and how I should use <insert every other browser>).
  • bigpinkdragon286 12 August 2017 08:49
    Can't login via Internet Explorer, but Firefox and Edge seem to work. Is this an issue that will be addressed or a permanent change?
  • damianrobertjones 12 August 2017 10:51
    Same here no ie. Bit stupid. I also don't want my email being shared with any other company. Can't web sites like this be morally positive?
