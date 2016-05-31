Tom's Hardware Steam Giveaway, 'Valkyria Chronicles!'

Hey everyone! We've got another great Steam giveaway for you!

This round, we're bringing you three copies of Valkyria Chronicles! As always, head to our forums for your chance to win. One copy will be awarded via the raffle and the remaining two will be given away to participants of the discussion.

Valkyria Chronicles was recently remastered for those console gaming peasants on the PS4. We didn't want to leave you PC gamers in the dark! The PC version is just as good, if not better than the new console version, includes all of the game's DLC, and is also remastered in 1080p.

Here's your prompt for this giveaway:

What are your thoughts on the alignment between console gaming hardware and PC gaming hardware? All of the big three console makers (Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony) seem poised to release new console hardware on a much faster upgrade cycle. Does this bode well for PC gaming and the PC enthusiast market?

The contest will run until 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 10th. The game will be awarded to the winner as a Steam gift. A Steam account is required to receive the prize and play the game.

Good luck and happy gaming!

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.