TP-Link Releases New Touch Screen And Outlet Range Extenders

A home wireless network is not only convenient nowadays, it's necessary, and a router is more than enough to provide coverage throughout our homes. But a router's coverage only extends so far; obstructions and large distances will diminish your Wi-Fi signal. The easiest solution to this is to install a wireless range extender, and TP-Link's new RE350K and RE590T offer just that.

The TP-Link RE350K is an AC1200 wall-pluggable range extender offering coverage of up to 10,000 square feet. The RE350K features LED indicators signifying optimal setup location and a single gigabit Ethernet port. Wi-Fi coverage is provided via two external dual-band antennas and 700mW high-powered amplifiers. Since the RE350K is a wall-plug range extender, it inherently features flexible non-obtrusive installation.



TP-Link's RE590T is an AC1900 desktop range extender that, like the RE350K, features 10,000 square feet of coverage and 700mW high-powered amplifiers. Since the RE590T is a desktop extender, it doesn't offer discreet and flexible placement like a wall-plugged extender would. But as a desktop solution, it offers a 1GHz dual-core processor, three external dual-band antennas and four gigabit Ethernet ports. The RE590T also features a 4.3 inch touch screen display that allows users to easily set up and manage the extender without having to access a web interface.

The RE590T range extender can be managed through TP-Link's Tether app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. On the other hand, the RE350K is managed through TP-Link's Kasa app, which makes optimal installation placement even easier. Both extenders also have beamforming technology and advanced security encryption. The RE350K and RE590T are intended to work with any router or access point, so potential buyers need not worry about compatibility issues.

The TP-Link RE350K and RE590T Wi-Fi Range Extenders are available on TP-Link's website and major retailers for $99.99 and $149.99 respectively.



Alexander Quejado is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware and Tom's IT Pro. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

