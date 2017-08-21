Trending

VisionTek’s Radeon RX Vega 64 Graphics Card Is Now Available

The VisionTek Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card features the Vega 10 GPU, manufactured using a 14nm FinFET LPP process, and is made up of close to 12.5 billion transistors. It's equipped with four Asynchronous Compute units, four next-gen Geometry units, 64 next-gen compute units, and 4,096 stream processors. This GPU also sports 256 texture units and 64 render back-ends, all linked to 4MB of L2 cache, and it employs 8GB of HBM2 memory.

The Radeon RX Vega 64 sports a (reference) rear exhaust fan design utilizing a rear-blower fan mated to a black Radeon-branded fan shroud. The heatsink is equipped with a large direct contact copper vapor chamber that features a two-piece design consisting of upper and lower stamped plates sandwiched together to create a chamber with a wick material on the inner walls. Thin aluminum fins bonded to the surface of the vapor chamber absorb the heat energy and are in turn cooled by the blower-style fan.

As with most RX Vega 64 series cards, VisionTek’s offerings also support bridgeless CrossFire for using more than one GPU simultaneously, AMD FreeSync Technology that eliminates image tears and choppiness, and AMD Eyefinity for a panoramic multi-screen gaming experience for up to five monitors.

VisionTek Radeon RX Vega 64 cards are available now through the company website and soon from major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, MicroCenter, Newegg, and more.  

VisionTek Radeon RX Vega 64
Base Clock Speed1,247 MHz
Boost Clock Speed1,546 MHz
Memory Size8GB
Memory TypeHBM2
Direct X12
Open GL4.5
I/OHDMI x1Display Port x3
Board Power345W
Warranty2 Years
Price$700
38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • papality 21 August 2017 22:21
    $699? hahahahaha
    Reply
  • damric 21 August 2017 22:22
    Wow $200 above MSRP!
    Reply
  • John Philips 21 August 2017 22:40
    Same performance of a GTX1080, but for 200$ more... Now what, AMD?
    Reply
  • Aspiring techie 21 August 2017 22:42
    Hey, if I get two of these in Crossfire, I won't need to buy a space heater for winter. Money saved!
    Reply
  • wifiburger 21 August 2017 22:49
    yak ! why anyone would waste money on this new card where the 1080ti is on special everywhere !
    Reply
  • armor152 21 August 2017 22:58
    Why would anyone buy this piece of junk? Same price as the 1080 TI and uses way more power and way less performance.
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 21 August 2017 23:31
    yea I am an AMD guy and I am getting a 1080ti I am officially over AMD and their CRAP GPU's, few years back I jumped ship from their CPU's market and got myself a 4790k I just delided that sucker and now get a stable 4.8ghz and never goes about 58C. AMD if you read this you need to get your sh!t together and stop lying to your customers about performance because when it comes time to prove it and you lied it pisses a lot of people off.
    Reply
  • happybot1337 21 August 2017 23:43
    Why does everyone blame AMD for the prices?? They can not make them sell it for MSRP. Let your money do the talking by not purchasing one until prices come back to MSRP. The card is 50$ cheaper if at msrp then the 1080 's with same performance and will do better as dx12 and Vulcan games come out.
    Reply
  • redgarl 21 August 2017 23:53
    It's not AMD faults if retailers want to make a bucks. It's a 500$ card, not a 700$ card.
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 21 August 2017 23:54
    happybot1337, you have to have a dedicated 300 watts for non boost and more for when it boosts so why would anyone want this and DX12 is dead in the water and every game I have played dx12 on with my current AMD card it kills the performance and reliability of the game like BF1 DX11 outperforms it all day long. Vulkan is literally only in 6 games what makes you think Microsoft is going to allow that to change much. Also Nvidia gains from Vulkan as well Nvidia hasn't dedicated much optimization to it because it is in NO games worth a crap DOOM sucks sorry boring as hell and multiplayer is weak it will never beat csgo, leagues, or PUBG in user base which all those are dx11.

    Also actualy MSRP is $100 then what they stated because they included an auto discounted coupon that is now expiring a week later or have you not been paying attention. so vega 56 will now cost $500 from now on and 64 will cost 600 and 64 liquid will cost no less then 750 and the heat these things produce is ridiculous I have watched every reviewer on the mater and its a joke AMD isn't going to be worth it until Navi so long as they don't keep making the same mistakes they been for years. Volta is already done but NVidia doesn't have to release it until navi and they wont because AMD dropped the ball yet again.
    Reply