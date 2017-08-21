VisionTek’s Radeon RX Vega 64 Graphics Card Is Now Available

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The VisionTek Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card features the Vega 10 GPU, manufactured using a 14nm FinFET LPP process, and is made up of close to 12.5 billion transistors. It's equipped with four Asynchronous Compute units, four next-gen Geometry units, 64 next-gen compute units, and 4,096 stream processors. This GPU also sports 256 texture units and 64 render back-ends, all linked to 4MB of L2 cache, and it employs 8GB of HBM2 memory.

The Radeon RX Vega 64 sports a (reference) rear exhaust fan design utilizing a rear-blower fan mated to a black Radeon-branded fan shroud. The heatsink is equipped with a large direct contact copper vapor chamber that features a two-piece design consisting of upper and lower stamped plates sandwiched together to create a chamber with a wick material on the inner walls. Thin aluminum fins bonded to the surface of the vapor chamber absorb the heat energy and are in turn cooled by the blower-style fan.

As with most RX Vega 64 series cards, VisionTek’s offerings also support bridgeless CrossFire for using more than one GPU simultaneously, AMD FreeSync Technology that eliminates image tears and choppiness, and AMD Eyefinity for a panoramic multi-screen gaming experience for up to five monitors.

VisionTek Radeon RX Vega 64 cards are available now through the company website and soon from major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, MicroCenter, Newegg, and more.