Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15060: More Bug Fixes (Update: Build 15061)

Begone, bugs!

Update, 3/17/17, 11am PT: Well that was quick--Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15061 with even more bug fixes earlier today. You can read more about that build in Microsoft's blog post.



Original, 3/17/17, 8am PT:



Fast ring members of the Windows Insider Program are going to get whiplash from all the updates coming their way. Shortly after it released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15058, which addressed many problems found in previous releases, Microsoft squashed even more bugs with Build 15060.

Perhaps the most important fix in Build 15060 is the fact that Surface 3 and Surface Pro 3 devices will no longer fail to update if they have an SD card inserted. That was a bizarre problem to begin with, especially because the devices would update as soon as the SD card was removed, so anyone using those devices can now get back on track with these Insider updates without having to worry about removing their SD cards while the update installed.

Build 15060 also addressed a problem in which Microsoft Edge would fail to launch for several minutes after Windows 10 crashed. It also makes sure third-party Input Method Editors (IMEs) show up in Settings, and it stops display problems with the Settings icon in the taskbar and tile in the Start menu.

Some issues from Build 15058 are still in Build 15060. A misconfiguration of the advertising ID can still cause apps and games to crash, Windows Update still displays an error that might require you to delete the HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\AdvertisingInfo registry key, and a bug that causes "the broadcast live review window in the Game bar to flash Green while you are Broadcasting" on some hardware set-ups is still there.

The pace at which Microsoft has released bug-focused builds suggests that the Windows 10 Creators Update might arrive sooner than later. That jibes with the update's planned Spring 2017 debut--the #snowmageddon that covered the Northeast doesn't change the fact that Spring has sprung--and the relative dearth of feature-adding builds introduced over the last month or so. Let's hope this means the Creators Update will be available relatively soon.

You can learn more about new features coming in the Creators Update, such as picture-in-picture and Game Mode, in our reports on previous builds.