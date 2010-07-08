Bang For Your Buck: Four 500 W Power Supplies Reviewed

FSP Everest 85 PLUS 500

The FSP Everest 85Plus 500 stands out immediately, due to its blue color. No other special features are noticeable at first glance, though. Instead, the blue PSU convinces through its internal qualities. This is hinted at by the packaging's 80 PLUS Bronze logo.

FSP plays it safe with the number of cables and connections. The ATX and CPU cables are hardwired, but all other cables—two PCIe, six SATA, and five four-pin Molex—are modular. The FSP power supply even comes with two floppy connectors, which surprised us.

You can't go wrong with the FSP Everest 85Plus 500 W power supply. Both in efficiency and equipment, Everest fares well, although it doesn't particularly excel in any way, either, as our results on the following page will show.

FSP Everest 85Plus 500 AC Input 100-240V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 30 A 30 A 18 A 18 A 18 A 18 A 0.8 A 3 A Individual Output 9.6 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 140 W 456 W Total Continuous Output 500 W Peak Output 550 W