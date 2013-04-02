"Three AMD 990FX-Based Motherboards For Enthusiasts"

M5A99FX Pro R2.0 Firmware

Asus DRAM O.C. Profile adds Intel XMP configurations and several of Asus’ own custom memory overclocking settings to AMD-based motherboards. It’s found alongside other overclocking controls in the M5A99FX Pro R2.0’s Ai Tweaker menu.

A 4.51 GHz overclock was easily achieved at 1.40 V using a 22.5x CPU multiplier and Asus’ mildly-overclocked 200 MHz reference clock. Our DDR3-2666 samples climbed to a 2625 MHz data rate using even higher base clocks, but lower CPU multipliers were needed to get there.

The 1.40 V CPU core setting appeared accurate, but the 1.65 V memory setting did not. Our volt meter showed that 1.65 actual volts resulted from a 1.61 V setting, in spite of the motherboard’s insistence that only 1.595 V was detected. Misreporting DRAM voltages to achieve higher overclocking results has become universal among all recently-reviewed enthusiast motherboard brands.

A CPU Load Line Calibration setting of “Ultra High” is supposed to correspond to 75% correction, but kept our CPU core voltage 100% consistent under changing loads.

The M5A99FX Pro R2.0 shows current timings next to each adjustment, with Auto defaults for each selection. Users configuring custom timings can use the current timings columns to guide their efforts, which in our case began with the memory’s XMP profile.