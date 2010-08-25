The PDF Guide: File Size And Creation Time Tested

Test Setup And PDF Creation Settings
We used a Phenom II X6 1090T system with six processing cores to make sure that CPU performance doesn’t bottleneck the PDF creation process.
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|Performance Benchmarks
|Motherboard (Socket AM3)
|Asus Crosshair IV Formula (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: AMD 890FX, BIOS: 0701 (04/02/2010)
|CPU
|AMD Phenom II X6 1090T (45 nm, 3.2 GHz, 6 x 512 KB L2 and 6 MB L3 Cache, TDP 125 W, Rev. C3)
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333 (OCZ3G2000LV4GK 8-8-8-24)
|Graphics
|Sapphire Radeon HD 5850, GPU: Cypress (725 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz), Stream Processors: 1440
|Hard Drive
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.11, 500 GB (ST3500320AS), 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB Cache
|Power Supply
|PC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V, 750W
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64, Updated on 2010-03-03
|Drivers and Settings
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1025
|Intel Storage Drivers
|Matrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.9.0.1023
|Benchmark Files
|Benchmark
|Details
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2007
|Version: 2007 SP2 PPT to PDFPowerPoint Document 1:115 pages, bullets, text, tables, some images 3.54 MBPowerPoint Document 2: 24 pages, bullets, charts, lots of Smart Art 5.77 MB
|Default Quality
|High Quality
|Adobe Acrobat 9 Standard
|Standard
|High Quality Print
|Foxit Phantom 2.0
|Image Resolution 200 dpi
|Image Resolution 300 dpi
|FreePDF 4.02
|Medium Quality
|High Quality
|PDFCreator 1.0.1
|Normal
|High
|Office PDF
|Minimum
|Standard