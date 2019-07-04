Trending

Asus TUF H310M Plus Gaming Motherboard Review: The Basics, Plus RGB

We’ll be comparing the Asus TUF H310M-Plus Gaming to similarly appointed boards we’ve tested recently, namely the MSI H310M Gaming Plus and ASRock H310M-G/M.2.

ASRock H310M-G/M.2

Asus TUF H310M-Plus Gaming

MSI H310M Gaming Plus

The test system here contains different a different graphics card and RAM as other Tom’s Hardware board reviews, as well as an updated W10 64-bit OS (in order to use the RTX based GPU), so this data is not comparable to other reviews of the same chipset.

Test System Components

CPUIntel Core i3-8350K ($169.00 On Walmart)
MemoryHyperX Fury DDR4 ($24.69 On Walmart)
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition ($349.99 On NVIDIA)
SSDToshiba OCZ RD400 ($89.99 On Amazon)
CoolerEVGA CLC 240 ($115.23 On Walmart)
PSUEVGA G3 750W ($129.99 On Amazon)
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated gigabit networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 419.67

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
Game Tests and Settings
Ashes of the SingularityVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920 x 1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium Preset, no AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
Metro: Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920 x 1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920 x 1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
The Talos PrincipleVersion 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

  • mdd1963 04 July 2019 23:22
    These boards ought to be compared using the 8700 or 9400F....; I doubt the 4c/4t 8350K is on anyone's 'must buy' starter gaming rig build specs...; especially with the 9400F costing $30 less than the 8350K...
