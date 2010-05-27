Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Minimum FPS Benchmarks: Single Radeon HD 5850

Now, let's consider the minimum FPS results. Here, a 10 FPS delta between 20 FPS and 30 FPS might mean the difference between playability and a slide show.

The results are more tightly knit than the average benchmarks were, but differences here are more meaningful. Considering 60 FPS the usable limit, at 1280x1024, the Core i7-920 has a slight lead in Far Cry 2 and a more significant advantage in World in Conflict. The Stalker and Crysis results are equal for all intents and purposes.

As the resolution is increased, the story doesn't change much. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat demonstrates an affinity for the Athlon II X3 440 system that really shows itself at 1920x1080, but disappears at 2560x1600 when the graphics subsystem becomes a major bottleneck.