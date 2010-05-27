Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Minimum FPS Benchmarks: Single Radeon HD 5850
Now, let's consider the minimum FPS results. Here, a 10 FPS delta between 20 FPS and 30 FPS might mean the difference between playability and a slide show.
The results are more tightly knit than the average benchmarks were, but differences here are more meaningful. Considering 60 FPS the usable limit, at 1280x1024, the Core i7-920 has a slight lead in Far Cry 2 and a more significant advantage in World in Conflict. The Stalker and Crysis results are equal for all intents and purposes.
As the resolution is increased, the story doesn't change much. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat demonstrates an affinity for the Athlon II X3 440 system that really shows itself at 1920x1080, but disappears at 2560x1600 when the graphics subsystem becomes a major bottleneck.
the whole thing seems to slightly contradict the 'balanced PC' articles though. why put such a cheap CPU in a system with such a powerful GPU? is the budget really going to be THAT tight?
except very high end gaming, I realy do not see a reason to go after the i7.
what I am missing from the article is the X3 vs Intel cpus in the same price range. maybe a followup would do some good :-)
I'd guess at least 90% of users never overclock anything.
To be fair though, probably 90% of Tom's readers do.
my thought is that for single card users (not necessarily 58xx type not because it's not good but is for sure not budget friendly) and normal monitors (1680x1050) a triple or even dual core amd is enough.