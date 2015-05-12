be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 850W Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Pro 11 package is similar to what we saw from the Dark Power Pro 10. On the front is a photo of the PSU with the 80 PLUS Platinum badge in the top-left corner, along with two icons indicating the use of the SilentWings fan and a modular cabling design. You'll find a multilingual feature description on the sides, and on the back is a scheme with the available connectors, complete with cable lengths, the power specifications table, and the PSU's dimensions.

Contents

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

The PSU is totally covered by packing foam for adequate protection. The bundle is rich and consists of Velcro straps and zip ties, two set of screws, all needed cables and an informative manual.

Included with the PSU is a bracket that houses the overclock switch. If you don’t want to use this bracket and just want to set the unit to single-rail mode, you can use the provided jumper wire.

Exterior

Image 1 of 13 Image 2 of 13 Image 3 of 13 Image 4 of 13 Image 5 of 13 Image 6 of 13 Image 7 of 13 Image 8 of 13 Image 9 of 13 Image 10 of 13 Image 11 of 13 Image 12 of 13 Image 13 of 13

The look is great, and so is the finish. But it’s also a fingerprint magnet, so we had to treat the Dark Power Pro 11 with special care during our photo shoot. The labels on the sides depicting the unit’s model number are high-quality, and the power specifications label is installed at the bottom. The only thing that looks out of place is the typical honeycomb-style mesh on the front, which doesn’t match the unique top fan grille.

The unit is large, which can be a problem in smaller cases. However, if you need an 850W PSU, you'll probably have a chassis capable of housing it. The rear modular panel includes many sockets; the single white one destined for the overclocking key. Although the single native cable is required by every system because it hosts the 24-pin ATX connector, we would have preferred that this to be modular as well. We are well aware that be quiet! insists on having this specific cable fixed. Many users want all PSU wires to be modular, though.

To further restrict noise output, be quiet! equips this PSU with rubber edges to absorb vibrations. Previous Dark Power Pro supplies had this feature as well.

Cabling

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

We were surprised to find non-stealth cables on a high-end PSU. Personally, we don’t mind them, but some enthusiasts will. We also prefer flat, ribboned cables to the classic ones.