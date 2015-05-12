be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 850W Power Supply Review

Efficiency, Temperatures And Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using the previous page's results, we plotted a chart showing the efficiency of the Dark Power P11-850 at low loads, and at loads equal to 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The Dark Power P11-850 took the lead in efficiency performance over all the competing PSUs under normal loads, including Corsair's AX860 and AX860i, which many consider among the best in this wattage category. Under light loads, the PSU performed pretty well, though it fell behind the Seasonic implementations (Corsair AX860 and Cooler Master V850).

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the next tests, we measure the efficiency of the Dark Power P11-850 at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of the device's maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60 and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB PowerDC/AC(W) Efficiency(%) FanSpeed(RPM) FanNoisedB(A) PF/AC(V) 1 1.205A 0.491A 0.480A 0.192A 19.68 65.47 400 18.7 0.865 12.114V 5.083V 3.330V 5.130V 30.06 114.9 2 2.434A 0.978A 0.990A 0.390A 39.74 77.45 415 18.8 0.938 12.112V 5.080V 3.328V 5.121V 51.31 115.0 3 3.670A 1.465A 1.501A 0.585A 59.86 82.28 450 19.1 0.962 12.111V 5.076V 3.324V 5.113V 72.75 115.0 4 4.887A 1.973A 1.985A 0.780A 79.76 84.80 470 19.7 0.972 12.109V 5.073V 3.321V 5.102V 94.06 115.0

The Dark Power Pro 11 delivered high efficiency levels at light loads, with two out of the four tests easily exceeding the 80-percent mark. In addition, the output noise was almost inaudible.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher efficiency with a 100mA load, 60 percent or higher with a 250mA load and 70 percent or higher with a 1A or higher load.

We will take four measurements: one each at 100, 250 and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test 5VSB Power DC/AC(W) Efficiency(%) PF/AC(V) 1 0.101A 0.52 67.53 0.063 5.137V 0.77 115.1 2 0.251A 1.29 73.30 0.135 5.131V 1.76 115.2 3 1.002A 5.11 78.37 0.321 5.103V 6.52 115.0 4 3.002A 15.10 76.77 0.447 5.031V 19.67 115.0

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail wasn't so efficient. At 115V input, we would like to see at least one reading above 80 percent. At 230V, this PSU fell to the bottom of the pack.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5V Power AC(W) PF/AC(V) Idle 12.125V 5.083V 3.334V 5.139V 10.96 0.563 115.1 Standby 0.08 0.007 115.1

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

In the table above, you find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is in idle mode (powered on, but without any load on its rails). You also find the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load at 5VSB).

Power consumption at idle was low, with both 115V and 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The following chart illustrates the cooling fan's speed (RPMs) and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36 degrees C to 46 degrees C ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (RPMs) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away inside of a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in soundproofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the anechoic chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36 degrees C to 46 degrees C ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the entire operating range of the PSU. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 28 degrees C and 30 degrees C.

At normal conditions, the PSU is dead silent, as you can see from the graph above. Even with full load, the noise that the PSU's fan outputs is within the 31-34 dB(A) region, a low level for a 850W PSU.