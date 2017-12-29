be quiet! SFX L Power 600W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
From around 140W to 480W on the +12V rail, and with less than 70W on the minor rails, the SFX L Power 600W achieves efficiency levels between 90-92%. That's fairly good performance.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Given this unit's high efficiency, we aren't surprised by the low temperatures inside after operating in passive mode for 10 minutes at half-load.
Also I have found some review on Spanish (I think) from amazon about this PSU and customer have exactly the same issue, so looks like it could be design problem.
This PSU is a winner of most comparisons an reviews everywhere and I very dissapointed that none of reviewers couldn't find such awfull issue for quiet PSU.
Also it should be a shame for company named 'be quiet' that it's 'silent wings' in that PSU making that horrible noises.