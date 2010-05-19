Primer: The Principles Of 3D Video And Blu-ray 3D

Depth Perception, Continued
Parallax: As we move, we notice that the relative position of nearby objects changes more than far objects. In the photos below, as a virtual camera moves from left to right across a virtual three-dimensional scene, you can observe that objects that are closer appear to move (right to left) more than far objects.
Unlike other monocular depth and distance cues, parallax is only observed over time, in moving images. Of course, movies and video are moving images, and as a result, parallax will be observed.
Texture gradient: On surfaces that have a regular pattern, we can judge distance based on the spacing of the pattern. We notice that the spacing of the pattern is wider and the features are larger on the area that is closer. In the photo below, the pattern formed by the paving stones helps us determine the relative distance of the people and objects that we see. Both the density of the pattern and the perspective that the pattern provides help us sense distance.
Air quality: Far-away objects are sometimes obscured by haze or fog, while nearby objects are not.
Accommodation (Focus), and Convergence: When we look at objects that are close to us in the real world, our eyes do two things necessary to see the object clearly. First, our eyes converge inward, so that each eye is aimed at the spot that we want to focus on. Second, to adjust the focus of the lens in our eyes, our eye muscles adjust the shape of our eyes in a process called accommodation. The feedback that your eye muscles give your brain as you focus on different objects gives your brain some idea of the distance to each object that you see.
All of these cues provide depth information, even when we view a scene with only one eye. They also help us sense depth when we view standard two-dimensional images. Artists and filmmakers have understood these important visual cues, and have exploited them to add a feeling of realism and depth to paintings, photos, and movies for many years.
Of course, a 2D movie is a flat 2D rendering of a 3D scene. When you watch a 2D movie, your eyes focus on the screen, and they stay focused on the screen (which remains at the same distance) throughout the movie. You don’t need two eyes to perceive depth, but you do need two eyes to see 3D.
3D movies replicate the images that your eyes would see if you were standing where the 3D camera was when the movie was filmed. Objects and scenery appear to be at different distances, and if all goes according to plan, the audience perceives that they are “on location."
I understand the author's preference for shutter glasses (especially since it's a certain product's preferred method of choice) even if I don't share it, the major limitation is having to buy a pair for all your friends coming over, which gets impractical until they are more commonplace.
Also polarized solutions are not limited in resolution if they are set-up beyond just the example provided in this article (like they do in the theatre with dual projectors ) and may have an improving single source future with 2K and 4K displays on the horizon. It's a question of preference, but it seems like the full story wasn't explored on that subject.
Now on to a pet peeve: I love the part about "While set-top Blu-ray players will need to be replaced, PC-based Blu-ray player software can be upgraded." as a subtle product benefit plug.
Unless it's a free upgrade, you are still replacing the software, not upgrading it (it's not a plug-in), and you're likely forking out nearly the same amount of money for the 1/100th of the cost to produce that software update, so it's not like it's a major advantage. Especially when upgrading requires a FULL upgrade to the most expensive model Power DVD (version #) Ultra 3D, and I can't simply add it to my existing PowerDVD bundles thus potentially changing my backwards compatibility (Ultra 9 already removed my HD-DVD support from Ultra 7 that I upgraded on my LG HD-DVD/BR burner
, until then it's $99 (or $94.95 for loyal saps) vs $150-200, plus with the set-top route now I have a second BR-/DVD player for another room or to give to a friend (the BR software on its own is useless to give to someone else without a drive), and that's not even compared to the free PS3 upgrade.
Also can someone explain this statement;
"Blu-ray 3D video decoding solutions can be expected for ATI Radeon 5000-series graphics in the future."
Didn't Cyberlink already show their BR-3D solution on ATi hardware last year? So what's the issue?
Also why is it limited to "GeForce 300M-series mobile graphics" when often the core is the same a previous generation 200M series (example GTS 350M / 250M )?
And this section "Full-quality 120 Hz frame-sequential 3D video (such as Blu-ray 3D) is only supported through a High Speed
HDMI cable to a HDMI 1.4-compliant TV. " seems to miss the DVI dual-link to monitor option currently being used for 3D on PCs, and also the dual 1.3 input monitors/TVs.
A nice little article for people unfamiliar with 3D, but there's a subtle under-current of product preference/placement in it, and far too many generalities with little supporting information. :??:
also some info on AVRs and how a 1.3 hdmi AVR might pass on 3d video and still decode bitstream audio, or not - do we need 1.4 hdmi AVRs to decode audio from a 1.4 source? we shouldn't need 1.4 receivers since the audio standards haven't change, but I'm understanding that in fact we do neeed new receivers. :/
This piece is a prelude to tomorrow's coverage, by Don, of Blu-ray 3D on a notebook and a desktop. Perhaps that one will answer any of the questions you were left with here?
As for AMD, Tom and I went back and forth on this piece, and we agreed that it was critical to get AMD's feedback on Blu-ray 3D readiness. The fact of the matter is that it isn't ready to discuss the technology. It's behind.
The mention of dual-link DVI was in the first revision of this piece and removed in a subsequent iteration. I've asked the author for additional clarification there and should have an answer shortly.
It turns out the demo (I think it was at CES?) only used CPU decoding over an ATI graphics card; the Radeon did no software decoding.
The Cyberlink rep tells me that Blu-ray 3D software decoding is extremely CPU-dependant and might even require a quad-core CPU. He said all four threads were being stressed under software decoding, not sure what quad-core CPU they were using though.
Definitely something I'd like to test out in the future...
These implementations, while ever more impressive, are still being threshed out. Because of possible physiological side effects, I think I will NOT be a first adopter, with this (particular) tech (3D).
Additionally, the very best desktop workstations are only just now catching up to standard (uncompressed) HD resolution ingest and edit/render ... since that bandwidth IS shared, between both eyes, this may be a non-issue.
