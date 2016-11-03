Corsair CX650M PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the CX650M's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have reviewed. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The CX650M not only outperforms the similar-spec Antec VPF650, but it also passes the Gold-rated Cyonic AU-650x! Needless to say, for an 80 PLUS Bronze PSU, that's amazing.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the CX650M's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Performance per dollar is definitely the CX650M's strongest attribute.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).

The noise output is low overall, given the unit's Bronze efficiency rating. Higher-efficiency PSUs have an edge here because their fans don't have to work as hard.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.

The average efficiency of Corsair's CX650M is way ahead of the VPF650, but it still can't compete with most Gold-rated PSUs. If you need very high efficiency, 80 PLUS Bronze just won't cut it.