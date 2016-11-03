Trending

Corsair CX650M PSU Review

Corsair's CX series consists of both non-modular and semi-modular units. It was recently upgraded with new members and improved versions of older ones. The CX650M is the third strongest member of the line, featuring 650W capacity and a 40°C rating.

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the CX650M's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have reviewed. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The CX650M not only outperforms the similar-spec Antec VPF650, but it also passes the Gold-rated Cyonic AU-650x! Needless to say, for an 80 PLUS Bronze PSU, that's amazing.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the CX650M's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Performance per dollar is definitely the CX650M's strongest attribute.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).

The noise output is low overall, given the unit's Bronze efficiency rating. Higher-efficiency PSUs have an edge here because their fans don't have to work as hard.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.

The average efficiency of Corsair's CX650M is way ahead of the VPF650, but it still can't compete with most Gold-rated PSUs. If you need very high efficiency, 80 PLUS Bronze just won't cut it.

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 03 November 2016 14:13
    Thanks for the review on this new CXM platform.
  • JQB45 03 November 2016 14:20
    Looks to be better then the old CX line up.
  • Onus 03 November 2016 14:49
    Good to see that Corsair didn't produce a Turkey with this one.
  • turkey3_scratch 03 November 2016 15:04
    Onus why would Corsair produce me?

    Anyway I think the price/performance page shows all. This thing rocks!

    Also Jonnyguru claims it is a rifle bearing fan that has the same model # as the sleeve variant.
  • benedict78 03 November 2016 15:08
    Does the CX650 perform the same as the CX650M? I'm not interested in modularity anyway.
  • turkey3_scratch 03 November 2016 15:13
    The CX650 is not out yet.
  • Aris_Mp 03 November 2016 16:42
    I have several CM and CX-M units, which I plan to fully evaluate. So far I figured that there are differences (something natural of course) in their performance.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 03 November 2016 16:55
    Could you put the newer CXM 750W OR 850W on deck soon , as they are widely use for DUAL CARD configurations.
  • turkey3_scratch 03 November 2016 17:11
    The 750W and 850W CXM units are basically unchanged except for a bridge rectifier upgrade. Everything else is the same. Only the CX450-650M got the major revisions.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 03 November 2016 17:28
    Yeah I know that , but want to see one reviewed , to compare top older generations.
