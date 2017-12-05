Corsair RM850x White PSU Review

Trending

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Across much of its operating range, the RM850x delivers 90-92% efficiency.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Our IR shots show that the NTC thermistor gets quite hot (close to 82°C) after barely 10 minutes. Obviously, a bypass relay was needed to keep the thermistor cool while the PSU is in use.

Moreover, filtering caps between the +12V boards look like they run hot when the fan isn't spinning, which would be the case during normal use. At least they belong to Chemi-Con's higher-quality KZH series and not the entry-level KZE family. The bulk caps also see higher temperatures than we expected, mostly because of heat dissipated by the nearby PFC FETs and boost diode.


  • stairmand 05 December 2017 15:06
    I've got one of these and wish I had bought a different PSU and paid for cable mods instead. The in line caps are not too big a deal (lets not forget the whole point of the colour and cables IS the aesthetics) but the way the PCIe cables are wired (in a Y config) is terrible and makes it very hard to neatly cable.

    The combes are also relatively poor quality and don't clip together brilliantly especially as there are multiples wires used in a couple of pins.
  • vapour 05 December 2017 19:12
    Looks nice, but seems to behind Seasonic Focus Point and EVGA Supernova G2. Make better psus, Corsair!
  • feelingtheblanks 06 December 2017 04:02
    Hey Aris,

    Is there a possibility to retest one of those Evga Supernova G2 units, like G2 750, in terms of the new hold-up time tests?

    I read your Leadex Gold 550 review, where you find out the hold up time of that unit (and maybe the whole platform) is questionable and not really safe. So that made me think that the rest of the platform and also the Evga units are plagued by the same important mistake.

    I own a G2 750 and after reading that review and some forum threads, I'm a bit worried now.

    Hope you can help.

    Best
  • turkey3_scratch 06 December 2017 04:20
    20451514 said:
    Looks nice, but seems to behind Seasonic Focus Point and EVGA Supernova G2. Make better psus, Corsair!

    RMx have always been better than the G2 because they're quieter.
  • Aris_Mp 06 December 2017 08:43
    Unfortunately I don't have any G2 units any more, to test for hold-up time.
  • feelingtheblanks 06 December 2017 12:46
    20453647 said:
    Unfortunately I don't have any G2 units any more, to test for hold-up time.

    Thanks for the answer Aris,

    Do you think that these units are safe though? G3 850 seems fine on your tests. Are there dramatic differences between G2 750/850 and G3 850 in terms of bulk caps etc...? You have a rough estimation maybe?

    Best


  • Aris_Mp 06 December 2017 13:14
    I believe that the G2s are pretty good units and I would't hesitate to use them. Unfortunately I cannot estimate their hold-up time without testing them (something impossible now since they are EOL).
  • turkey3_scratch 06 December 2017 16:21
    20454054 said:
    20453647 said:
    Unfortunately I don't have any G2 units any more, to test for hold-up time.

    Thanks for the answer Aris,

    Do you think that these units are safe though? G3 850 seems fine on your tests. Are there dramatic differences between G2 750/850 and G3 850 in terms of bulk caps etc...? You have a rough estimation maybe?

    Best


    I looked into it before. The 650 G2 most likely has the problem where it drops the PWR_OK signal after the voltages go out of spec. The 550W should be fine. I'd assume the 750W is perfectly fine also. Not something to worry much about anyway.
  • YoAndy 06 December 2017 16:29
    My previous corsair GS700 fried my motherboard(lasted only 2 years of mild use)..
  • turkey3_scratch 07 December 2017 23:20
    20454749 said:
    My previous corsair GS700 fried my motherboard(lasted only 2 years of mild use)..

    Pretty sure those were some of the most unreliable units in history. RMA rates above 10% I believe.
