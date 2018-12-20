Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX PSU Review: Best of the Best

Performance, Value, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SF450’s total performance rating, comparing it to other PSUs we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click to see more results

The SF450 Platinum's overall performance is a tad lower than its big brother. However, the Platinum-rated version is quite a bit better than the SF450 Gold. Corsair's latest is now the best 450W SFX-based power supply available.

Performance Per Dollar & Pound

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click to see more results

The prices of both SF Platinum models are high. This hurts their value scores.

Click to see more results

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click to see more results

If you want an especially quiet SFX-based power supply, then both of Corsair's Platinum-rated SF models are ideal. The company's 80 PLUS Gold SF450 is in that same category as well.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click to see more results

Every PSU with an overall efficiency score over 91% is a strong candidate for the highly prestigious Cybenetics ETA-A+ badge. Its requirements are difficult to satisfy, even for 80 PLUS Titanium-certified power supplies. That alone shows how efficient this new platform is, especially in its 450W flavor.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content