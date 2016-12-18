EVGA BQ Series 850W PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 37.5A (187.5%) 3.3V: 39.1A (162.9%), 3.08V 5VSB: 3.8A (126.6%) OPP 999.7W (117.6%) OTP No (>150°C @ secondary heat sink) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Operates properly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

The OCP triggering points on the minor rails are pretty high, and load regulation at 3.3V goes south with anything higher than 35A. At least OCP is properly configured on the 5VSB rail.

As expected, there is no over-temperature protection. We warmed up the secondary heat sink to 150°C for confirmation. There is, however, short-circuit protection on every rail. And the power-good signal operates properly, meaning that it is accurate since it drops before the rails go out of spec.