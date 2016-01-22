EVGA GQ Series 750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 750 GQ's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|18.8mV
|12.3mV
|20.1mV
|10.9mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|29.6mV
|19.5mV
|26.4mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|70.0mV
|40.2mV
|45.2mV
|13.9mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|45.6mV
|28.2mV
|33.4mV
|14.5mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|39.5mV
|29.6mV
|37.3mV
|14.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|42.4mV
|33.4mV
|39.5mV
|17.5mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|44.6mV
|33.2mV
|40.9mV
|17.8mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|48.2mV
|37.3mV
|44.2mV
|20.3mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|50.1mV
|38.5mV
|48.8mV
|20.4mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|55.2mV
|45.8mV
|52.2mV
|20.9mV
|Fail
|110% Load
|62.5mV
|53.8mV
|63.3mV
|26.8mV
|Fail
|Cross-Load 1
|28.8mV
|20.9mV
|25.8mV
|16.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|52.9mV
|45.0mV
|54.5mV
|22.7mV
|Fail
Besides lousy performance in the transient response tests, the ACRF topology is prone to high ripple as well. The ripple performance of this unit is a big step backwards for EVGA-branded PSUs in this wattage category. On top of that, the 750 GQ fails to keep the 3.3V rail in spec during the full load and CL2 tests. In addition, the 5V rail has high ripple, leading to a failure during the overload test. To be fair, this pushes the PSU beyond its limits, so we aren't going to deduct any performance points. The +12V ripple performance is much better, but we would like to see below 40mV of ripple on this rail.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Not sure what happened with this 750W example, but it sounds more like what one would expect with a Corsair CX750 example. Definitely not the same results that Johnny Guru got with two different GQ variants.
The design of the 650 and 750 GQ models doesn't allow for better performance, especially in ripple performance.
Unfortunately, you can't be too profitable selling only niche higher end product. At some point, if you want the board of directors to let you continue putting out power supplies, you have to put something out that can do volume. The B2 Series, The GQ Series, etc. Don't like them? Don't buy them. Is it hurting their reputation? No. Not as long as higher end units like the G2, P2, etc. continue to be solid. But if they start to slip for whatever reason, then you can say their reputation is in jeoprady. Seriously. Hardly anybody judges the Corvette because of the Chevy Spark (well... maybe some Ford fanboys, but still).
well, this is hardly the first time an FSP platform performed reasonably well at 650 watts and sucked at 750. sure it won't be the last either. as for the 850, like Aris said, based on a different (better) design.
That's just not right. A certain series should be of the same quality across the series offerings. There's a reason people shop for different series for their needs (budget vs. quality, etc.). Hell it's complicated enough already just trying to keep up with each OEM series line offerings and their quality tiers. I mean we all know the general quality difference between Corsair's CX line and EVGA's G2 line.