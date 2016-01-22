EVGA GQ Series 750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 750 GQ's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 18.8mV 12.3mV 20.1mV 10.9mV Pass 20% Load 29.6mV 19.5mV 26.4mV 12.0mV Pass 30% Load 70.0mV 40.2mV 45.2mV 13.9mV Pass 40% Load 45.6mV 28.2mV 33.4mV 14.5mV Pass 50% Load 39.5mV 29.6mV 37.3mV 14.6mV Pass 60% Load 42.4mV 33.4mV 39.5mV 17.5mV Pass 70% Load 44.6mV 33.2mV 40.9mV 17.8mV Pass 80% Load 48.2mV 37.3mV 44.2mV 20.3mV Pass 90% Load 50.1mV 38.5mV 48.8mV 20.4mV Pass 100% Load 55.2mV 45.8mV 52.2mV 20.9mV Fail 110% Load 62.5mV 53.8mV 63.3mV 26.8mV Fail Cross-Load 1 28.8mV 20.9mV 25.8mV 16.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 52.9mV 45.0mV 54.5mV 22.7mV Fail

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Besides lousy performance in the transient response tests, the ACRF topology is prone to high ripple as well. The ripple performance of this unit is a big step backwards for EVGA-branded PSUs in this wattage category. On top of that, the 750 GQ fails to keep the 3.3V rail in spec during the full load and CL2 tests. In addition, the 5V rail has high ripple, leading to a failure during the overload test. To be fair, this pushes the PSU beyond its limits, so we aren't going to deduct any performance points. The +12V ripple performance is much better, but we would like to see below 40mV of ripple on this rail.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2