EVGA GQ Series 750W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
As a result of lousy performance in the transient response tests and increased ripple on almost every rail, the 750 GQ didn't do well against its competition in this segment. It only manages to beat the SilverStone and Zalman offerings, and the 750 G2 smokes it.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
The situation changes in this graph, and thanks to its affordable price, the 750 GQ achieves a high score, snatching the lead away from the aforementioned 750 G2. If your buying decision is based on performance per dollar alone, then the 750 GQ looks like a good choice.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).
This isn't exactly the whisper-quiet operation that EVGA claims, at least throughout the power supply's entire range. Under light loads, the passive mode facilitates zero noise output. But at higher load levels the fan is very noisy. Nonetheless, the average lands close to the 750 G2.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
The overall efficiency rating of the 750 GQ is high enough, managing to surpass the other Gold-rated 750W units we've reviewed. Only the Platinum and much more expensive Seasonic Snow Silent model achieved higher efficiency. Unfortunately, we don't have the efficiency rating of the 750 G2, since we only tested it with 230V input.
Not sure what happened with this 750W example, but it sounds more like what one would expect with a Corsair CX750 example. Definitely not the same results that Johnny Guru got with two different GQ variants.
The design of the 650 and 750 GQ models doesn't allow for better performance, especially in ripple performance.
Unfortunately, you can't be too profitable selling only niche higher end product. At some point, if you want the board of directors to let you continue putting out power supplies, you have to put something out that can do volume. The B2 Series, The GQ Series, etc. Don't like them? Don't buy them. Is it hurting their reputation? No. Not as long as higher end units like the G2, P2, etc. continue to be solid. But if they start to slip for whatever reason, then you can say their reputation is in jeoprady. Seriously. Hardly anybody judges the Corvette because of the Chevy Spark (well... maybe some Ford fanboys, but still).
well, this is hardly the first time an FSP platform performed reasonably well at 650 watts and sucked at 750. sure it won't be the last either. as for the 850, like Aris said, based on a different (better) design.
That's just not right. A certain series should be of the same quality across the series offerings. There's a reason people shop for different series for their needs (budget vs. quality, etc.). Hell it's complicated enough already just trying to keep up with each OEM series line offerings and their quality tiers. I mean we all know the general quality difference between Corsair's CX line and EVGA's G2 line.