EVGA GQ Series 750W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

As a result of lousy performance in the transient response tests and increased ripple on almost every rail, the 750 GQ didn't do well against its competition in this segment. It only manages to beat the SilverStone and Zalman offerings, and the 750 G2 smokes it.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The situation changes in this graph, and thanks to its affordable price, the 750 GQ achieves a high score, snatching the lead away from the aforementioned 750 G2. If your buying decision is based on performance per dollar alone, then the 750 GQ looks like a good choice.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).

This isn't exactly the whisper-quiet operation that EVGA claims, at least throughout the power supply's entire range. Under light loads, the passive mode facilitates zero noise output. But at higher load levels the fan is very noisy. Nonetheless, the average lands close to the 750 G2.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

The overall efficiency rating of the 750 GQ is high enough, managing to surpass the other Gold-rated 750W units we've reviewed. Only the Platinum and much more expensive Seasonic Snow Silent model achieved higher efficiency. Unfortunately, we don't have the efficiency rating of the 750 G2, since we only tested it with 230V input.