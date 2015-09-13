EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the EVGA 550 G2 unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|4.7 mV
|5.9 mV
|6.1 mV
|5.0 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|5.8 mV
|8.2 mV
|9.4 mV
|5.9 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|6.1 mV
|8.4 mV
|10.6 mV
|6.3 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|6.5 mV
|8.4 mV
|10.2 mV
|6.5 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|6.5 mV
|8.6 mV
|10.4 mV
|7.0 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|6.8 mV
|8.6 mV
|10.8 mV
|7.1 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|6.9 mV
|8.7 mV
|11.5 mV
|7.3 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|7.5 mV
|9.4 mV
|11.6 mV
|8.2 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|7.7 mV
|9.9 mV
|11.8 mV
|9.4 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|7.9 mV
|10.1 mV
|12.4 mV
|12.2 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|8.0 mV
|10.3 mV
|12.5 mV
|12.4 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|6.1 mV
|8.7 mV
|11.5 mV
|10.6 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|7.8 mV
|9.7 mV
|11.6 mV
|9.8 mV
|Pass
All Super Flower implementations are ripple proof, and this PSU is no exception. Actually, ripple suppression on the 550 G2 is jaw dropping, with less than 10 mV at +12V, even in worst-case scenarios. And on all of the rest of the rails, ripple didn't even reach 13 mV. Ripple suppression is one of the most crucial factors for PSUs, and the SuperNOVA 550 G2 is among the best-performing PSUs money can buy today.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB) — the bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
I would like to see another test. I had a PC with a Coolermaster PSU and 4 HD which were put to sleep mode/hibernation. Sometimes when the 4 HD were powered up the PC hanged, because the 4 HD demanded so much transient power that it threw the PSU voltages out of specs.
I was thinking that I had a great PSU, but it was expensive garbage.
The problem is that all of the best-built, best-featured PSUs were being made in 850, 1000, 1200, 1600W variants. If you had just a modest system, something mid-range, you either had to get a PSU that was way overkill, or you had to settle for PSUs that weren't so well built, or as efficient, or as fully-featured. So, this is an attempt to distribute very high-quality products to more of the market. And I am 110% A-Okay with that.
I actually own this unit and used it in a build with a 960. I got it right when it came out and for it's price, it offered a ton. I live in Canada and PSU's are way over-priced and the prices make no sense on them. But this unit was priced extremely well likely due to it's availability so I picked one up. No problems and I am glad EVGA is filling this market void. Good on em.