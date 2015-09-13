EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the EVGA 550 G2 unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 4.7 mV 5.9 mV 6.1 mV 5.0 mV Pass 20% Load 5.8 mV 8.2 mV 9.4 mV 5.9 mV Pass 30% Load 6.1 mV 8.4 mV 10.6 mV 6.3 mV Pass 40% Load 6.5 mV 8.4 mV 10.2 mV 6.5 mV Pass 50% Load 6.5 mV 8.6 mV 10.4 mV 7.0 mV Pass 60% Load 6.8 mV 8.6 mV 10.8 mV 7.1 mV Pass 70% Load 6.9 mV 8.7 mV 11.5 mV 7.3 mV Pass 80% Load 7.5 mV 9.4 mV 11.6 mV 8.2 mV Pass 90% Load 7.7 mV 9.9 mV 11.8 mV 9.4 mV Pass 100% Load 7.9 mV 10.1 mV 12.4 mV 12.2 mV Pass 110% Load 8.0 mV 10.3 mV 12.5 mV 12.4 mV Pass Cross-Load 1 6.1 mV 8.7 mV 11.5 mV 10.6 mV Pass Cross-Load 2 7.8 mV 9.7 mV 11.6 mV 9.8 mV Pass

All Super Flower implementations are ripple proof, and this PSU is no exception. Actually, ripple suppression on the 550 G2 is jaw dropping, with less than 10 mV at +12V, even in worst-case scenarios. And on all of the rest of the rails, ripple didn't even reach 13 mV. Ripple suppression is one of the most crucial factors for PSUs, and the SuperNOVA 550 G2 is among the best-performing PSUs money can buy today.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB) — the bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110 Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2