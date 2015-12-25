EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 3.9mV 4.8mV 7.0mV 4.8mV Pass 20% Load 4.9mV 4.9mV 7.9mV 4.7mV Pass 30% Load 5.5mV 4.8mV 7.7mV 4.8mV Pass 40% Load 5.7mV 5.0mV 10.5mV 4.6mV Pass 50% Load 6.1mV 5.8mV 9.7mV 4.6mV Pass 60% Load 6.5mV 6.3mV 9.9mV 4.7mV Pass 70% Load 6.8mV 6.6mV 10.7mV 5.2mV Pass 80% Load 6.7mV 6.7mV 11.0mV 5.7mV Pass 90% Load 7.3mV 7.1mV 12.2mV 6.5mV Pass 100% Load 7.7mV 8.4mV 12.5mV 7.2mV Pass 110% Load 8.0mV 8.2mV 13.5mV 7.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 5.7mV 6.4mV 11.1mV 9.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 7.1mV 8.0mV 13.5mV 6.9mV Pass

Super Flower's Leadex platforms simply do not have issues with high ripple, and the 650 P2 demonstrates its quality with the results listed above. Even in a worst-case scenario, the ripple at +12V was only 8mV. And only the 3.3V rail went above 10mV.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2