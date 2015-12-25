EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EVGA SuperNOVA 650 P2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|3.9mV
|4.8mV
|7.0mV
|4.8mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|4.9mV
|4.9mV
|7.9mV
|4.7mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|5.5mV
|4.8mV
|7.7mV
|4.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|5.7mV
|5.0mV
|10.5mV
|4.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|6.1mV
|5.8mV
|9.7mV
|4.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|6.5mV
|6.3mV
|9.9mV
|4.7mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|6.8mV
|6.6mV
|10.7mV
|5.2mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|6.7mV
|6.7mV
|11.0mV
|5.7mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|7.3mV
|7.1mV
|12.2mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|7.7mV
|8.4mV
|12.5mV
|7.2mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|8.0mV
|8.2mV
|13.5mV
|7.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|5.7mV
|6.4mV
|11.1mV
|9.3mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|7.1mV
|8.0mV
|13.5mV
|6.9mV
|Pass
Super Flower's Leadex platforms simply do not have issues with high ripple, and the 650 P2 demonstrates its quality with the results listed above. Even in a worst-case scenario, the ripple at +12V was only 8mV. And only the 3.3V rail went above 10mV.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Walt Prill
And a piece of advice, better have your facts straight before you jump into conclusions.
Merry Christmas to all!
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=9SIA24G28N5004&cm_re=antec_ea_650-_-17-371-056-_-Product
Now that I think about it, none of the products on the first page are similar in price to this one while being Platinum, and the CoolerMaster is actually the wrong wattage. Why is that? The products should be similar in price, at least.
Also including a product in a pricing list is another thing with including it into a comparison chart. In any case I advice all of you not to lose the forest for the tree(s) and read the entire review before you draw any conclusions or make purchase decisions. Finally, in a PSU review the final rating is based on facts and numbers so the final rating is easily supported.
In gaming computer type PSU builders (not brandnames put on them), I like Super Flower, Seasonic, Antec and used to like PC Power and Cooling before the takeover, donno now. Forgot some I am sure. Use the performance list here to make PSU decisions in a fair manner.
I build gaming computers for family and friends and they kick ass for the cost and last a long time usually unless a part fails. 8800GT and 560ti video cards I liked. Now like GTX 970s and 960s for my money level. 750 and 750tis and some others nearby are only Direct X12 cards in 7 series lineup, go look it up in Wikipedia, despite deceptive advertising on Newegg that all 7 series cards are Direct X12 compatible, not like them. Must be nubies there for the holidays.
HATE changing OS just cause engineers need something to do, darn it. I know I simplify it, but it is THERE that they make you spend money and worse, learn their "NEW" way to make it work, how utterly fantastic for them. I think engineers are behind a lot of viruses so they can fix some of them, although there are bad actors for sure out there with extremists.
I think buying a well known brand (Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, etc) of regular NEW i5 4590 plain model cpu or so computer (absolutely NOT small form factor or s or t on end, ugh, regular-sized ATX board mid tower with 8 or 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB HrdDrve WD or Seagate included in price of about 500USD, then add a 240 or 500GB SSD recommended by Tom's, for OS and top games you play to load a lot faster by a wide margin, really. Steam takes up a LOT of room. Then put a good Nvidia GTX-970 or 960 into it and game away with a darn warrenty. Plus engineers have something to do with making all the parts work together, is quite a job........ really. People who make money depend on those types of puters to feed thier kids, they have to work right, not just having fun with them.
Really like Intel cpus and Nvidia 900 series video cards right now, dem magic, was a time I liked 3DFX(VooDoo2)SLI and ATI(RAGE) cards, even AMD cpus a decade or so back with the X2 64bit Athlons that buried Intel for a while.
TUROK Dinosaur Hunter is coming back, OMGosh. Game hooked me on 3D gaming for real.
EVGA seems to be broadening their approach to vending PSUs. Might prove interesting.
Usually the companies that have stayed in business for many decades are doing something right and it tells. EVGA hasn't yet, but seems to be trying hard, I like their brand of video cards and they support them well.
seriously something wrong with me, I could keep going and going, sorry....
Merry Christmas.