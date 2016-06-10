EVGA SuperNOVA 750 P2 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SuperNOVA 750 P2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|3.8mV
|6.0mV
|8.3mV
|4.8mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|4.6mV
|6.4mV
|9.2mV
|4.5mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|5.5mV
|7.8mV
|11.7mV
|4.9mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|7.1mV
|8.5mV
|12.2mV
|4.5mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|8.0mV
|9.3mV
|13.0mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|8.5mV
|10.5mV
|13.1mV
|5.5mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|8.8mV
|9.8mV
|14.3mV
|5.6mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|9.6mV
|10.3mV
|14.7mV
|29.1mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|9.7mV
|11.1mV
|15.9mV
|8.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|10.6mV
|12.3mV
|17.2mV
|9.0mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|11.2mV
|13.2mV
|17.7mV
|9.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|5.0mV
|7.6mV
|10.3mV
|10.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|10.5mV
|13.2mV
|18.3mV
|7.0mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is nothing less than amazing, as is usually the case from Super Flower. It is crystal clear that this platform doesn't have a problem delivering excellent performance even under very tough conditions. Currently, only the new CWT/Corsair platform (found in the RMx and RMi families) is able to keep up with Super Flower's Leadex design.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
With SuperFlower, they're known to bring greatness now. Anyone looking for "Good PSUs" should go straight to these units and buy them. Exceptional value with excellent performance. Sadly, they're still not available in my country.
Right on. Unless you need significantly more or significantly less power, there's no reason to buy anything else.