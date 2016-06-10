Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 P2 PSU Review

Another EVGA P2 is on our test bench today. The 750 P2 features 750W max power, modular cabling and Japanese caps throughout. This PSU promises high performance and increased reliability, so it looks to be a great choice for enthusiast PCs.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SuperNOVA 750 P2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load3.8mV6.0mV8.3mV4.8mVPass
20% Load4.6mV6.4mV9.2mV4.5mVPass
30% Load5.5mV7.8mV11.7mV4.9mVPass
40% Load7.1mV8.5mV12.2mV4.5mVPass
50% Load8.0mV9.3mV13.0mV5.0mVPass
60% Load8.5mV10.5mV13.1mV5.5mVPass
70% Load8.8mV9.8mV14.3mV5.6mVPass
80% Load9.6mV10.3mV14.7mV29.1mVPass
90% Load9.7mV11.1mV15.9mV8.3mVPass
100% Load10.6mV12.3mV17.2mV9.0mVPass
110% Load11.2mV13.2mV17.7mV9.7mVPass
Cross-Load 15.0mV7.6mV10.3mV10.4mVPass
Cross-Load 210.5mV13.2mV18.3mV7.0mVPass
Ripple suppression is nothing less than amazing, as is usually the case from Super Flower. It is crystal clear that this platform doesn't have a problem delivering excellent performance even under very tough conditions. Currently, only the new CWT/Corsair platform (found in the RMx and RMi families) is able to keep up with Super Flower's Leadex design.  

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • Nuckles_56 10 June 2016 13:22
    Thanks for the review Aris. I'd have to say that I'm very impressed with the performance of this unit, it is excellent. It is also nice to see that it has no issues with holdup times either.
  • theyeti87 10 June 2016 14:58
    It was the P2 650 review on Tom's that helped me decide on buying that unit. Same as this, just 100 watts less powerful. Extremely happy with the stability and quiet operation. Very reliable units!
  • dstarr3 10 June 2016 22:27
    Any Super Flower review should just read "It's Super Flower. Just buy it."
  • detroitwillfall 11 June 2016 04:46
    i have this psu and i am happy with it!
  • AfiliaSaga 13 June 2016 12:31
    I have their G2 750W superflower unit, fantastic performance couldn't be happier with it.
  • David_24 13 June 2016 15:54
    never knew the 650 was quietter. I got this product 3 months ago cause it's quiet.
  • refillable 14 June 2016 08:33
    Another great product from EVGA. I regret belittling EVGA with their early PSUs. I also mistakenly said, "I don't like that EVGA PSU"...

    With SuperFlower, they're known to bring greatness now. Anyone looking for "Good PSUs" should go straight to these units and buy them. Exceptional value with excellent performance. Sadly, they're still not available in my country.
  • dstarr3 15 June 2016 00:10
    18119171 said:
    Another great product from EVGA. I regret belittling EVGA with their early PSUs. I also mistakenly said, "I don't like that EVGA PSU"...

    With SuperFlower, they're known to bring greatness now. Anyone looking for "Good PSUs" should go straight to these units and buy them. Exceptional value with excellent performance. Sadly, they're still not available in my country.

    Right on. Unless you need significantly more or significantly less power, there's no reason to buy anything else.
  • jazzy663 19 June 2016 02:30
    I like how EVGA has been stepping up their PSU game lately.
