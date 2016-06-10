EVGA SuperNOVA 750 P2 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SuperNOVA 750 P2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 3.8mV 6.0mV 8.3mV 4.8mV Pass 20% Load 4.6mV 6.4mV 9.2mV 4.5mV Pass 30% Load 5.5mV 7.8mV 11.7mV 4.9mV Pass 40% Load 7.1mV 8.5mV 12.2mV 4.5mV Pass 50% Load 8.0mV 9.3mV 13.0mV 5.0mV Pass 60% Load 8.5mV 10.5mV 13.1mV 5.5mV Pass 70% Load 8.8mV 9.8mV 14.3mV 5.6mV Pass 80% Load 9.6mV 10.3mV 14.7mV 29.1mV Pass 90% Load 9.7mV 11.1mV 15.9mV 8.3mV Pass 100% Load 10.6mV 12.3mV 17.2mV 9.0mV Pass 110% Load 11.2mV 13.2mV 17.7mV 9.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 5.0mV 7.6mV 10.3mV 10.4mV Pass Cross-Load 2 10.5mV 13.2mV 18.3mV 7.0mV Pass

Ripple suppression is nothing less than amazing, as is usually the case from Super Flower. It is crystal clear that this platform doesn't have a problem delivering excellent performance even under very tough conditions. Currently, only the new CWT/Corsair platform (found in the RMx and RMi families) is able to keep up with Super Flower's Leadex design.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2