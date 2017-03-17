EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 View Site

Thermaltake TPG-0850D-R

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Since the hold-up time we measured comes very close to 17ms, we won't complain too much about the small difference. The power-good signal's hold-up time is over 16ms, but the delay is less than 1ms (the ATX spec's minimum required period). Obviously, the bulk cap is right on the edge of what this PSU needs.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Measured inrush current is a little higher than average with 115V input, and with 230V it is quite high.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SuperNOVA 850 G3's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.234A 2.004A 1.990A 0.984A 84.791 85.408% 1590 RPM 43.9 dB(A) 38.51°C 0.953 12.074V 4.991V 3.316V 5.075V 99.278 40.37°C 115.08V 2 11.503A 3.000A 2.986A 1.179A 169.639 89.250% 1630 RPM 44.9 dB(A) 39.86°C 0.976 12.066V 4.990V 3.315V 5.068V 190.072 42.21°C 115.07V 3 18.144A 3.508A 3.498A 1.380A 254.875 90.525% 1680 RPM 45.0 dB(A) 40.53°C 0.985 12.059V 4.989V 3.314V 5.060V 281.553 43.47°C 115.12V 4 24.774A 4.009A 3.980A 1.581A 339.724 90.885% 1690 RPM 45.3 dB(A) 41.19°C 0.990 12.051V 4.988V 3.313V 5.054V 373.794 44.67°C 115.22V 5 31.062A 5.009A 4.977A 1.780A 424.622 90.807% 1761 RPM 46.0 dB(A) 42.06°C 0.992 12.046V 4.988V 3.312V 5.045V 467.607 46.14°C 115.24V 6 37.354A 6.015A 5.976A 1.981A 509.630 90.372% 1830 RPM 47.0 dB(A) 42.51°C 0.994 12.043V 4.988V 3.312V 5.038V 563.924 47.30°C 115.09V 7 43.638A 7.016A 6.975A 2.185A 594.558 89.913% 1895 RPM 47.5 dB(A) 43.39°C 0.995 12.042V 4.986V 3.311V 5.031V 661.260 48.68°C 115.12V 8 49.934A 8.024A 7.975A 2.386A 679.546 89.242% 1925 RPM 47.8 dB(A) 43.77°C 0.996 12.039V 4.986V 3.310V 5.023V 761.462 50.00°C 115.09V 9 56.665A 8.523A 8.491A 2.390A 764.610 88.777% 2015 RPM 48.9 dB(A) 44.67°C 0.996 12.036V 4.985V 3.310V 5.020V 861.275 51.64°C 115.11V 10 63.133A 9.035A 8.976A 2.997A 849.382 88.024% 2025 RPM 50.4 dB(A) 45.55°C 0.996 12.033V 4.983V 3.308V 5.001V 964.944 53.48°C 115.18V 11 70.211A 9.042A 8.983A 3.000A 934.374 87.293% 2130 RPM 50.7 dB(A) 46.67°C 0.996 12.030V 4.981V 3.307V 4.997V 1070.390 55.29°C 115.09V CL1 0.099A 14.024A 14.005A 0.003A 118.149 82.328% 2015 RPM 48.9 dB(A) 44.16°C 0.974 12.064V 5.012V 3.331V 5.092V 143.510 48.03°C 115.09V CL2 70.794A 1.002A 1.003A 1.001A 864.929 88.437% 2025 RPM 49.4 dB(A) 46.23°C 0.996 12.029V 4.968V 3.299V 5.055V 978.020 53.70°C 115.11V

Load regulation is great on every rail. This is a fine example of what we call tight load regulation. Moreover, the PSU's efficiency levels easily meet the 80 PLUS Gold requirements, even under very high ambient temperatures like the ones we apply during our tests.

Our only complaint is the fan's noise, since it spins very fast starting with our first load test. We mentioned this earlier, but EVGA's fan profile is unfortunately quite aggressive. Contrary to older Super Flower implementations, there are many fan speed modes available now. But none of them keep the fan spinning at low speeds under high ambient temperatures.