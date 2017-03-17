Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

EVGA refreshed its popular G2 PSU family with the G3 one using Super Flower's Leadex II platform. The 850 G3 is the second strongest member in this line-up, offering high performance and a depth of just 15cm.

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3

XFX XTR-850

Thermaltake TPG-0850D-R

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

Since the hold-up time we measured comes very close to 17ms, we won't complain too much about the small difference. The power-good signal's hold-up time is over 16ms, but the delay is less than 1ms (the ATX spec's minimum required period). Obviously, the bulk cap is right on the edge of what this PSU needs.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Measured inrush current is a little higher than average with 115V input, and with 230V it is quite high.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SuperNOVA 850 G3's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
15.234A2.004A1.990A0.984A84.79185.408%1590 RPM43.9 dB(A)38.51°C0.953
12.074V4.991V3.316V5.075V99.27840.37°C115.08V
211.503A3.000A2.986A1.179A169.63989.250%1630 RPM44.9 dB(A)39.86°C0.976
12.066V4.990V3.315V5.068V190.07242.21°C115.07V
318.144A3.508A3.498A1.380A254.87590.525%1680 RPM45.0 dB(A)40.53°C0.985
12.059V4.989V3.314V5.060V281.55343.47°C115.12V
424.774A4.009A3.980A1.581A339.72490.885%1690 RPM45.3 dB(A)41.19°C0.990
12.051V4.988V3.313V5.054V373.79444.67°C115.22V
531.062A5.009A4.977A1.780A424.62290.807%1761 RPM46.0 dB(A)42.06°C0.992
12.046V4.988V3.312V5.045V467.60746.14°C115.24V
637.354A6.015A5.976A1.981A509.63090.372%1830 RPM47.0 dB(A)42.51°C0.994
12.043V4.988V3.312V5.038V563.92447.30°C115.09V
743.638A7.016A6.975A2.185A594.55889.913%1895 RPM47.5 dB(A)43.39°C0.995
12.042V4.986V3.311V5.031V661.26048.68°C115.12V
849.934A8.024A7.975A2.386A679.54689.242%1925 RPM47.8 dB(A)43.77°C0.996
12.039V4.986V3.310V5.023V761.46250.00°C115.09V
956.665A8.523A8.491A2.390A764.61088.777%2015 RPM48.9 dB(A)44.67°C0.996
12.036V4.985V3.310V5.020V861.27551.64°C115.11V
1063.133A9.035A8.976A2.997A849.38288.024%2025 RPM50.4 dB(A)45.55°C0.996
12.033V4.983V3.308V5.001V964.94453.48°C115.18V
1170.211A9.042A8.983A3.000A934.37487.293%2130 RPM50.7 dB(A)46.67°C0.996
12.030V4.981V3.307V4.997V1070.39055.29°C115.09V
CL10.099A14.024A14.005A0.003A118.14982.328%2015 RPM48.9 dB(A)44.16°C0.974
12.064V5.012V3.331V5.092V143.51048.03°C115.09V
CL270.794A1.002A1.003A1.001A864.92988.437%2025 RPM49.4 dB(A)46.23°C0.996
12.029V4.968V3.299V5.055V978.02053.70°C115.11V

Load regulation is great on every rail. This is a fine example of what we call tight load regulation. Moreover, the PSU's efficiency levels easily meet the 80 PLUS Gold requirements, even under very high ambient temperatures like the ones we apply during our tests.

Our only complaint is the fan's noise, since it spins very fast starting with our first load test. We mentioned this earlier, but EVGA's fan profile is unfortunately quite aggressive. Contrary to older Super Flower implementations, there are many fan speed modes available now. But none of them keep the fan spinning at low speeds under high ambient temperatures.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • envy14tpe 17 March 2017 13:43
    Made by Super Flower? Love the quality SF produces. Can't wait to buy my new Leadex II.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 17 March 2017 16:51
    Ahh, SuperFlower. I don't know why people buy anything else.
    Reply
  • powernod 17 March 2017 17:12
    For those looking for an "80+ Gold efficient PSU", probably they won't have to look elsewhere. LeadexII seems amazing platform!!
    Reply
  • BugariaM 17 March 2017 17:27
    Based on the information from EVGA site
    Such an aggressive fan curve is only made on 1000W and 850W units of the G3 series
    550W, 650W and 750W - have a much smoother relaxed curve

    I'm curious, what is the fan curve for the 850W unit when the ECO mode is off? It is possible that in this mode it will be much quieter at normal load...
    Reply
  • damric 18 March 2017 02:15
    That ripple... yum :D
    Reply
  • waylo 18 March 2017 05:06
    Dangit. Just bought this yesterday, focusing on a quiet PSU, deciding on this over the G2 or P2 version. I know the quality will be there, but disappointed in the noise levels.
    Reply
  • WhyAreYou 18 March 2017 21:28
    Very nice :O
    Reply
  • laviniuc 19 March 2017 17:24
    great review!
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 19 March 2017 18:18
    Excellent, impressively thorough and professional review, as usual. Much appreciated.
    Reply
  • Stone Cold 20 March 2017 14:12
    19439055 said:
    Ahh, SuperFlower. I don't know why people buy anything else.
    So you are saying this PSU is miles better than the Seasonic prime?!
    Reply