EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature, And Noise

Efficiency

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the 850 G3's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

This is one of the most efficient PSUs in the Gold-rated 850W category. Super Flower built a top-notch successor to the original Leadex Gold platform.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the 850 G3's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.210A 0.501A 0.478A 0.197A 19.69 74.106% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 0.743 12.065V 4.989V 3.315V 5.095V 26.57 115.07V 2 2.445A 1.000A 0.996A 0.390A 39.79 78.830% 1645 RPM 44.4 dB(A) 0.875 12.070V 4.989V 3.315V 5.092V 50.47 115.07V 3 3.678A 1.496A 1.507A 5.086A 59.86 83.104% 1555 RPM 43.2 dB(A) 0.924 12.077V 4.991V 3.316V 5.086V 72.03 115.07V 4 4.901A 2.004A 1.990A 0.786A 79.77 85.165% 1565 RPM 43.5 dB(A) 0.947 12.074V 4.991V 3.316V 5.080V 93.66 115.08V

Under light loads, the 850 G3 achieves good efficiency. However, its passive mode is really brief, after which the fan spins at high speeds. During the second test, the fan spins more quickly than in the other two tests to quickly exhaust heat from the PSU's internals.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250, and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.515 66.796% 0.057 5.098V 0.771 115.11V 2 0.251A 1.279 74.145% 0.120 5.094V 1.725 115.11V 3 1.002A 5.087 78.322% 0.308 5.077V 6.495 115.11V 4 3.002A 15.073 76.876% 0.442 5.021V 19.607 115.10V

The 5VSB regulation circuit needs a redesign to enable higher efficiency. It is a shame to see the 850 G3's 5VSB rail demonstrate mediocre performance when the PSU fares so well in the other disciplines we've looked at so far.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.063V 4.989V 3.316V 5.103V 8.346 0.432 115.1V Standby 0.142 0.011 115.1V

Standby power consumption is high with both voltage inputs.

Using230V input and registering close to 0.25W vampire power, the PSU was unable to achieve higher than 45% efficiency at 5VSB with 0.225W load, which is required by the ATX spec.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36°C (96.8°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36°C (96.8°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

As we've mentioned, EVGA's passive mode doesn't last for long. The fan profile is aggressive in general, and given the PSU's high efficiency, it could definitely be much more relaxed. Obviously EVGA wanted to stay on the safe side given its 10-year warranty.