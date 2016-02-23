EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2 Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 850P2 View Site

Cooler Master V850 View Site

EVGA SuperNOVA 850G2 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The measured hold-up time is only 0.5ms lower than the minimum allowed. However, the power-good signal's hold-up time is 2.7ms less than 16ms, which is what the ATX spec requires. In other words, the PSU fails here. The only silver lining is that the power-good signal drops well before the rails go out of spec.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current is at normal levels for a PSU with 850W capacity.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests explores voltage rail stability and efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.155A 1.985A 1.985A 0.979A 84.75 86.63% 0 0 48.53 °C 0.936 12.255V 5.048V 3.319V 5.078V 97.83 41.77 °C 115.1V 2 11.329A 2.968A 2.984A 1.181A 169.61 90.36% 0 0 52.03 °C 0.967 12.249V 5.042V 3.316V 5.065V 187.71 44.84 °C 115.1V 3 17.871A 3.475A 3.499A 1.384A 254.91 91.39% 0 0 55.33 °C 0.982 12.244V 5.038V 3.313V 5.054V 278.93 47.71 °C 115.1V 4 24.394A 3.973A 3.983A 1.585A 339.74 91.64% 0 0 58.71 °C 0.986 12.239V 5.034V 3.311V 5.042V 370.75 50.71 °C 115.1V 5 30.591A 4.968A 4.989A 1.785A 424.66 91.44% 920 35.9 41.51 °C 0.990 12.232V 5.031V 3.307V 5.029V 464.43 48.31 °C 115.1V 6 36.816A 5.964A 5.995A 1.990A 509.63 91.13% 920 35.9 41.76 °C 0.992 12.219V 5.028V 3.303V 5.018V 559.26 48.90 °C 115.1V 7 43.034A 6.971A 7.002A 2.195A 594.58 90.66% 920 35.9 42.82 °C 0.994 12.211V 5.023V 3.298V 5.005V 655.82 50.19 °C 115.1V 8 49.249A 7.969A 8.013A 2.400A 679.55 90.12% 920 35.9 44.02 °C 0.994 12.207V 5.018V 3.294V 4.992V 754.08 52.47 °C 115.1V 9 55.893A 8.475A 8.532A 2.404A 764.53 89.52% 1370 46.3 45.64 °C 0.995 12.201V 5.015V 3.292V 4.988V 854.05 54.45 °C 115.1V 10 62.506A 8.983A 9.027A 2.506A 849.33 88.82% 1840 52.3 46.97 °C 0.996 12.193V 5.011V 3.290V 4.981V 956.26 56.22 °C 115.1V 11 69.505A 8.989A 9.036A 2.509A 934.27 88.14% 1840 52.3 48.68 °C 0.996 12.187V 5.009V 3.287V 4.977V 1059.95 58.27 °C 115.1V CL1 0.098A 12.009A 12.005A 0.004A 101.19 82.67% 920 35.9 44.85 °C 0.951 12.272V 5.024V 3.301V 5.100V 122.40 50.97 °C 115.1V CL2 70.789A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 875.83 89.36% 1840 52.3 47.74 °C 0.996 12.183V 5.025V 3.304V 5.051V 980.09 56.80 °C 115.1V

Load regulation is very tight on all rails, taking the lead from many PSUs in this competitive category. Moreover, the PSU operates passively at up to the 40 percent load test, generating zero noise. The fan kicks in at 50 percent, but spins slowly, creating minimal acoustic output. We had to dial in 90 percent of this PSU's max-rated load to make the fan spin faster, and only under a full load does the fan spin as fast as it can. At that point, noise output is around 52.3 dB(A).

With 20 percent load, the 850 P2 clears the 80 Plus Platinum requirement of at least 90 percent efficiency. But it's 0.56 percent shy of doing this with 50 percent load. Under full load, it doesn't reach the 89 percent goal (but it's really close). We'll remind you, though, that the 80 Plus organization tests at a much lower ambient temperature, so we expect to see lower efficiency across our suite. The higher the operating temperature of a PSU, the greater the impact on efficiency.