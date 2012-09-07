Trending

Web Browser Grand Prix: Firefox 15, Safari 6, OS X Mountain Lion

Today we're breaking out the Hackintosh for our first-ever Web Browser Grand Prix on Apple OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion). How will Chrome 21, Firefox 15, Opera 12.02, and Safari 6 stack up against each other, and to IE9 and the rest of the Windows 7 browsers?

Test Analysis

Finishes

Each category of testing has four columns: Winner, Strong, Average, and Weak. The Winner is obviously the browser that achieves the highest scores in that category. The Strong column is for browsers exhibiting superior performance, but not achieving a first-place victory. Average is for browsers that perform adequately or in-line with a majority of their competitors. A Weak finish is assigned to browsers that perform poorly, or substantially lower than their competitors.

Brackets

In order to reflect how each category of testing affects the average end-user Web browsing experience, we need to create brackets (or levels of importance) to place the different categories of testing into.

EssentialCSS, DOM, JavaScript, Reliability, Standards Conformance
ImportantFlash, HTML5, Memory Efficiency, Page Load Time, Responsiveness, Security, Startup Time
NonessentialJava, Silverlight
UnimportantHTML5 Hardware Acceleration, WebGL

The Essential bracket contains those categories of testing that are indispensable to rendering the vast majority of Web pages online today. The Important bracket is for categories not quite essential to browsing the Web, yet still affect the user experience to a great degree. The Nonessential bracket contains the popular plug-ins Java and Silverlight. While these plug-in technologies are nowhere near as ubiquitous as Flash, certain applications like corporate intranet apps and Netflix simply will not work without them. Finally, the Unimportant bracket is for emerging technologies, such as HTML5 Hardware Acceleration and WebGL, which still don't really exist outside of testing/demo sites.

Points

Now that the brackets are all sorted out, we can apply a numerical point system to the finishes of each bracket.

WinnerStrongAverageWeak
Essential2.521.5-2
Important21.51-1.5
Nonessential1.510.5-1
Unimportant10.50-0.5

As you can see, we decided to apply negative point values to the Weak finishes and start the Average performances at zero for the Unimportant bracket. The Winner has also been de-emphasized over Strong finishes, with just a small tie-breaking bonus going to Winner.

OS X 10.8 Analysis Table

WinnerStrongAverageWeak
Essential
CSSFirefoxChrome, SafariOpera
DOMFirefoxChrome, SafariOpera
JavaScriptChromeSafariFirefox, Opera
ReliabilityOperaFirefox, SafariChrome
Standards ConformanceChromeFirefox, Opera, Safari
Important
FlashFirefox, Opera, SafariChrome
HTML5SafariChromeFirefox, Opera
Memory EfficiencyChromeFirefox, Opera, Safari
Page Load TimeChromeFirefox, Opera, Safari
ResponsivenessOperaFirefox, SafariChrome
SecurityChromeSafariFirefoxOpera
Startup TimeChromeSafariFirefoxOpera
Nonessential
JavaChrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari
SilverlightChrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari
Unimportant
HTML5 Hardware AccelerationSafariChromeFirefox, Opera
WebGLFirefoxChromeOpera, Safari

Now, let's see how the Windows 7 Web browsers compare to each other.

Windows 7 Analysis Table

WinnerStrongAverageWeak
Essential
CSSFirefoxChrome, IEOpera
DOMChromeFirefox, IEOpera
JavaScriptChromeFirefox, OperaIE
ReliabilityOperaChrome, Firefox, IE
Standards ConformanceChromeFirefox, OperaIE
Important
FlashFirefox, IE, OperaChrome
HTML5IEChrome, FirefoxOpera
Memory EfficiencyChromeIE, FirefoxOpera
Page Load TimeIEChrome, Firefox, Opera
ResponsivenessOperaFirefoxChromeIE
SecurityChromeFirefox, IEOpera
Startup TimeChromeOperaFirefox, IE
Nonessential
JavaChrome, Firefox, IE, Opera
SilverlightFirefoxChrome, IE, Opera
Unimportant
HTML5 Hardware AccelerationFirefoxIEChromeOpera
WebGLFirefoxChromeIE, Opera

And the winners are...

