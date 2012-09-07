Web Browser Grand Prix: Firefox 15, Safari 6, OS X Mountain Lion

Test Analysis

Finishes

Each category of testing has four columns: Winner, Strong, Average, and Weak. The Winner is obviously the browser that achieves the highest scores in that category. The Strong column is for browsers exhibiting superior performance, but not achieving a first-place victory. Average is for browsers that perform adequately or in-line with a majority of their competitors. A Weak finish is assigned to browsers that perform poorly, or substantially lower than their competitors.

Brackets

In order to reflect how each category of testing affects the average end-user Web browsing experience, we need to create brackets (or levels of importance) to place the different categories of testing into.

Essential CSS, DOM, JavaScript, Reliability, Standards Conformance Important Flash, HTML5, Memory Efficiency, Page Load Time, Responsiveness, Security, Startup Time Nonessential Java, Silverlight Unimportant HTML5 Hardware Acceleration, WebGL

The Essential bracket contains those categories of testing that are indispensable to rendering the vast majority of Web pages online today. The Important bracket is for categories not quite essential to browsing the Web, yet still affect the user experience to a great degree. The Nonessential bracket contains the popular plug-ins Java and Silverlight. While these plug-in technologies are nowhere near as ubiquitous as Flash, certain applications like corporate intranet apps and Netflix simply will not work without them. Finally, the Unimportant bracket is for emerging technologies, such as HTML5 Hardware Acceleration and WebGL, which still don't really exist outside of testing/demo sites.

Points

Now that the brackets are all sorted out, we can apply a numerical point system to the finishes of each bracket.

Winner Strong Average Weak Essential 2.5 2 1.5 -2 Important 2 1.5 1 -1.5 Nonessential 1.5 1 0.5 -1 Unimportant 1 0.5 0 -0.5

As you can see, we decided to apply negative point values to the Weak finishes and start the Average performances at zero for the Unimportant bracket. The Winner has also been de-emphasized over Strong finishes, with just a small tie-breaking bonus going to Winner.

OS X 10.8 Analysis Table

Winner Strong Average Weak Essential CSS Firefox Chrome, Safari Opera DOM Firefox Chrome, Safari Opera JavaScript Chrome Safari Firefox, Opera Reliability Opera Firefox, Safari Chrome Standards Conformance Chrome Firefox, Opera, Safari Important Flash Firefox, Opera, Safari Chrome HTML5 Safari Chrome Firefox, Opera Memory Efficiency Chrome Firefox, Opera, Safari Page Load Time Chrome Firefox, Opera, Safari Responsiveness Opera Firefox, Safari Chrome Security Chrome Safari Firefox Opera Startup Time Chrome Safari Firefox Opera Nonessential Java Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari Silverlight Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari Unimportant HTML5 Hardware Acceleration Safari Chrome Firefox, Opera WebGL Firefox Chrome Opera, Safari

Now, let's see how the Windows 7 Web browsers compare to each other.

Windows 7 Analysis Table

Winner Strong Average Weak Essential CSS Firefox Chrome, IE Opera DOM Chrome Firefox, IE Opera JavaScript Chrome Firefox, Opera IE Reliability Opera Chrome, Firefox, IE Standards Conformance Chrome Firefox, Opera IE Important Flash Firefox, IE, Opera Chrome HTML5 IE Chrome, Firefox Opera Memory Efficiency Chrome IE, Firefox Opera Page Load Time IE Chrome, Firefox, Opera Responsiveness Opera Firefox Chrome IE Security Chrome Firefox, IE Opera Startup Time Chrome Opera Firefox, IE Nonessential Java Chrome, Firefox, IE, Opera Silverlight Firefox Chrome, IE, Opera Unimportant HTML5 Hardware Acceleration Firefox IE Chrome Opera WebGL Firefox Chrome IE, Opera

And the winners are...