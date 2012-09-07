Web Browser Grand Prix: Firefox 15, Safari 6, OS X Mountain Lion

Chrome, Firefox, IE9, Opera, Safari
The table below lists all of the previous Web Browser Grand Prix winners, with links to their respective articles.
|Web Browser Grand Prix: The Top Five, Tested And Ranked
Web Browser Grand Prix 2: The Top Five Tested And RankedWeb Browser Grand Prix 2: Running The Linux CircuitWeb Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The RaceWeb Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final
Web Browser Grand Prix 5: Opera 11.50, Firefox 5, And Chrome 12
Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X LionWeb Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51
Web Browser Grand Prix VIII: Chrome 16, Firefox 9, And Mac OS XWeb Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And UbuntuWeb Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP
Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 20, Opera 12, Firefox 13
Web Browser Grand Prix Contenders
ChromeVendor:GoogleDebut:9/02/2008Current Version:21Layout Engine:WebKitJavaScript Engine:V8Supported Platforms:Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOSHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:NoWebGL:Windows & OS X-OnlyWBGP Wins:6 (4 Windows 7, 2 Linux)Download Chrome!
FirefoxVendor:MozillaDebut:11/09/2004Current Version:15Layout Engine:Gecko 2.0JavaScript Engine:JaegerMonkeySupported Platforms:Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOSHTML Hardware Acceleration:YesWebGL:YesWBGP Championships:3 (Windows 7)Download Firefox!
Internet ExplorerVendor:MicrosoftDebut:8/16/1995Current Version:9Layout Engine:TridentJavaScript Engine:ChakraSupported Platforms:Windows (Vista and 7)HTML5 Hardware Acceleration:YesWebGL:NoWBGP Championships:2 (Windows 7)Download Internet Explorer!
OperaVendor:Opera SoftwareDebut:12/09/1996Current Version:12Layout Engine:PrestoJavaScript Engine:CarakanSupported Platforms:Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, iOSHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:NoWebGL:NoWBGP Championships:2 (Windows 7, Windows XP)Download Opera!
SafariVendor:AppleDebut:1/07/2003Current Version:6Layout Engine:WebKit 2JavaScript Engine:NitroSupported Platforms:OS X, iOSHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:YesWebGL:NoWBGP Championships:2 (OS X)Download Safari!
