FSP Aurum PT 1000W Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the voltage values of the main rails, recorded over a range from 40W to the maximum specified load, and the deviation (in percent) for the same load range. You will also find a chart showing how the 5VSB rail deals with the load we throw at it.

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time (AC loss to PWR_OK) doesn't meet the ATX spec's minimum requirement, which is 16ms, so the PSU failed this test.

Inrush Current

The registered inrush current was high with both 115V and 230V inputs. Obviously, FSP should have used a larger NTC thermistor to restrict it.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals to (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether the PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle while the load on the minor rails was minimal.

Test 12V (A/V) 5V (A/V) 3.3V (A/V) 5VSB (A/V) Power DC/AC (W) Efficiency (%) Fan Speed (RPM) Fan Noise dB(A) Temp In/Out (°C) PF/AC (V) 1 6.499A 1.927A 1.960A 0.990A 99.75 87.63 900 33.6 38.86 0.979 12.030V 5.182V 3.365V 5.037V 113.83 41.7 115.0V 2 14.042A 2.897A 2.945A 1.191A 199.64 90.89 900 33.6 39.28 0.994 12.019V 5.173V 3.359V 5.029V 219.66 42.29 115.0V 3 21.961A 3.382A 3.459A 1.390A 299.8 92.06 900 33.6 41.93 0.996 12.010V 5.168V 3.352V 5.020V 325.66 45.21 115.0V 4 29.875A 3.868A 3.944A 1.595A 399.59 92.38 900 33.6 42.5 0.997 11.998V 5.161V 3.345V 5.011V 432.55 46.12 115.0V 5 37.465A 4.848A 4.941A 1.795A 499.55 92.30 900 33.6 42.87 0.998 11.987V 5.154V 3.338V 5.002V 541.23 46.91 114.9V 6 45.070A 5.828A 5.942A 2.002A 599.5 91.97 900 33.6 43.16 0.998 11.975V 5.146V 3.332V 4.993V 651.88 47.57 114.9V 7 52.694A 6.807A 6.949A 2.205A 699.49 91.30 900 33.6 44.41 0.999 11.964V 5.138V 3.323V 4.984V 766.15 49.08 114.9V 8 60.321A 7.795A 7.961A 2.411A 799.39 90.68 1250 42.5 44.97 0.999 11.953V 5.130V 3.315V 4.975V 881.6 50 114.9V 9 68.403A 8.293A 8.493A 2.411A 899.38 89.97 1640 46.1 46.97 0.999 11.941V 5.124V 3.309V 4.971V 999.65 52.48 114.9V 10 76.244A 8.789A 8.997A 3.025A 999.18 89.12 2060 51.5 47.46 0.999 11.929V 5.118V 3.301V 4.954V 1121.2 53.36 114.9V 11 84.707A 8.800A 9.013A 3.030A 1099.12 88.46 2120 51.8 47.85 0.999 11.917V 5.110V 3.295V 4.949V 1242.55 54.4 114.9V CL1 0.100A 19.016A 19.001A 0.004A 162.6 85.94 900 33.6 43.7 0.994 12.022V 5.153V 3.336V 5.040V 189.2 47.61 115.0V CL2 82.940A 1.002A 1.004A 1.002A 1002.96 89.73 1830 49.2 46.25 0.999 11.930V 5.129V 3.317V 5.001V 1117.8 51.85 114.9V

At one point we were worried that the fan-control circuit was defective, since the fan refused to increase speed even under very stressful conditions at well over 40 °C ambient temperatures and high loads. FSP engineers decided to offer a relaxed fan profile on this PSU, and although that's great news to users looking for a quiet 1kW supply, we would prefer a different approach offering more variation of the fan's speed. With the current profile, the fan increases its speed at around 400 RPM almost instantly.

The PSU managed to deliver its full power flawlessly under high operating temperatures; this time we pushed it well above 45 °C to check the fan speed under very tough conditions. The only problem we observed was the HDB fan's loud noise as it worked to push hot air out of the PSU's internals.

In the performance section, load regulation was very good. On top of that, the PSU managed to clear all 80 PLUS Platinum requirements, even at the high temperatures we applied during the above test sessions. This is something that shouldn't be taken lightly. As the operating temperature increases, efficiency takes a significant hit. The 80 PLUS organization tests at 23 °C, a highly unrealistic ambient temperature for PSU testing in our opinion. Inside of a chassis, you'll never find 23-degree temps.