FSP Aurum PT 1000W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PT-1000FM's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.3mV
|5.6mV
|6.5mV
|14.3mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|32.6mV
|7.1mV
|7.6mV
|17.8mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|23.1mV
|6.6mV
|8.5mV
|20.1mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|16.0mV
|8.0mV
|9.6mV
|20.5mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|13.9mV
|6.8mV
|8.2mV
|20.2mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|14.5mV
|7.1mV
|8.5mV
|20.3mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|16.1mV
|7.2mV
|8.6mV
|20.5mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|17.5mV
|7.9mV
|8.7mV
|23.7mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|18.8mV
|8.0mV
|9.1mV
|23.7mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|22.3mV
|8.1mV
|8.9mV
|26.7mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|23.2mV
|8.6mV
|9.6mV
|26.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|33.3mV
|6.7mV
|7.2mV
|9.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|21.4mV
|7.1mV
|8.7mV
|20.9mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression was excellent at +12V and on the minor rails as well. FSP did a great job there, proving that this PSU can easily compete with other high-end PSUs. Only the 5VSB rail went a little above 25mV. But ripple on this rail was still around half of the ATX limit, so you cannot call its performance bad. Nonetheless, it would have been nice if its performance had been close to that of the other rails.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Man haven't seen anyone call them Video Graphics Accelerators in years, kudos to you good sir.
Would you mind commenting on the infrared images? Some of those hotspots seem quite hot - am I just reading the images incorrectly?