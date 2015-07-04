FSP Aurum PT 1000W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PT-1000FM's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.3mV 5.6mV 6.5mV 14.3mV Pass 20% Load 32.6mV 7.1mV 7.6mV 17.8mV Pass 30% Load 23.1mV 6.6mV 8.5mV 20.1mV Pass 40% Load 16.0mV 8.0mV 9.6mV 20.5mV Pass 50% Load 13.9mV 6.8mV 8.2mV 20.2mV Pass 60% Load 14.5mV 7.1mV 8.5mV 20.3mV Pass 70% Load 16.1mV 7.2mV 8.6mV 20.5mV Pass 80% Load 17.5mV 7.9mV 8.7mV 23.7mV Pass 90% Load 18.8mV 8.0mV 9.1mV 23.7mV Pass 100% Load 22.3mV 8.1mV 8.9mV 26.7mV Pass 110% Load 23.2mV 8.6mV 9.6mV 26.0mV Pass Cross-Load 1 33.3mV 6.7mV 7.2mV 9.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 21.4mV 7.1mV 8.7mV 20.9mV Pass

Ripple suppression was excellent at +12V and on the minor rails as well. FSP did a great job there, proving that this PSU can easily compete with other high-end PSUs. Only the 5VSB rail went a little above 25mV. But ripple on this rail was still around half of the ATX limit, so you cannot call its performance bad. Nonetheless, it would have been nice if its performance had been close to that of the other rails.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110 Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2