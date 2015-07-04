Trending

FSP Aurum PT 1000W Power Supply Review

FSP's Aurum PT series PSUs are 80 PLUS Platinum-certified and fully modular. Today we will take a look at the series' 1000W mid-level unit.

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PT-1000FM's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.3mV5.6mV6.5mV14.3mVPass
20% Load32.6mV7.1mV7.6mV17.8mVPass
30% Load23.1mV6.6mV8.5mV20.1mVPass
40% Load16.0mV8.0mV9.6mV20.5mVPass
50% Load13.9mV6.8mV8.2mV20.2mVPass
60% Load14.5mV7.1mV8.5mV20.3mVPass
70% Load16.1mV7.2mV8.6mV20.5mVPass
80% Load17.5mV7.9mV8.7mV23.7mVPass
90% Load18.8mV8.0mV9.1mV23.7mVPass
100% Load22.3mV8.1mV8.9mV26.7mVPass
110% Load23.2mV8.6mV9.6mV26.0mVPass
Cross-Load 133.3mV6.7mV7.2mV9.2mVPass
Cross-Load 221.4mV7.1mV8.7mV20.9mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression was excellent at +12V and on the minor rails as well. FSP did a great job there, proving that this PSU can easily compete with other high-end PSUs. Only the 5VSB rail went a little above 25mV. But ripple on this rail was still around half of the ATX limit, so you cannot call its performance bad. Nonetheless, it would have been nice if its performance had been close to that of the other rails.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110 Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Giannis Karagiannis 04 July 2015 21:40
    Just ordered one! Very comprehensive review! It is a bit strange that thanks to your recent articles I can choose a power supply with much greater confidence than a CPU or VGA. Keep up the good work!
    Reply
  • Vosgy 07 July 2015 04:41
    Just ordered one! Very comprehensive review! It is a bit strange that thanks to your recent articles I can choose a power supply with much greater confidence than a CPU or VGA. Keep up the good work!

    Man haven't seen anyone call them Video Graphics Accelerators in years, kudos to you good sir.
    Reply
  • Covaylent 10 July 2015 13:52
    Nice work, Aris, as usual.

    Would you mind commenting on the infrared images? Some of those hotspots seem quite hot - am I just reading the images incorrectly?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 10 July 2015 16:32
    Indeed some hotspots are very hot since I usually take this shots with the PSU operating at very high ambient temperatures. Some parts inside the PSU may operate at up to 100C under such conditions.
    Reply