FSP Hydro G 650 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Hydro G 650's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.9mV 6.3mV 5.4mV 11.1mV Pass 20% Load 26.4mV 5.7mV 7.4mV 10.3mV Pass 30% Load 20.2mV 7.0mV 8.0mV 14.2mV Pass 40% Load 20.1mV 11.1mV 9.9mV 15.9mV Pass 50% Load 20.3mV 12.4mV 10.2mV 18.5mV Pass 60% Load 19.8mV 11.0mV 10.8mV 13.7mV Pass 70% Load 20.0mV 11.6mV 12.2mV 18.6mV Pass 80% Load 20.1mV 12.9mV 13.5mV 19.8mV Pass 90% Load 21.0mV 14.0mV 14.4mV 20.3mV Pass 100% Load 22.6mV 14.6mV 16.3mV 22.5mV Pass 110% Load 24.9mV 16.3mV 17.7mV 22.6mV Pass Cross-Load 1 21.5mV 7.8mV 8.3mV 9.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 22.3mV 10.2mV 16.6mV 15.1mV Pass

Ripple suppression is very good on all rails. It might not be up to the level of Super Flower's power supplies, but we can still call the Hydro G 650 a ripple-proof PSU that totally covers the needs of enthusiasts looking for clean voltage outputs.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2