FSP Hydro G 650 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Hydro G 650's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.9mV
|6.3mV
|5.4mV
|11.1mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|26.4mV
|5.7mV
|7.4mV
|10.3mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|20.2mV
|7.0mV
|8.0mV
|14.2mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|20.1mV
|11.1mV
|9.9mV
|15.9mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|20.3mV
|12.4mV
|10.2mV
|18.5mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|19.8mV
|11.0mV
|10.8mV
|13.7mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|20.0mV
|11.6mV
|12.2mV
|18.6mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|20.1mV
|12.9mV
|13.5mV
|19.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|21.0mV
|14.0mV
|14.4mV
|20.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|22.6mV
|14.6mV
|16.3mV
|22.5mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|24.9mV
|16.3mV
|17.7mV
|22.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|21.5mV
|7.8mV
|8.3mV
|9.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|22.3mV
|10.2mV
|16.6mV
|15.1mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is very good on all rails. It might not be up to the level of Super Flower's power supplies, but we can still call the Hydro G 650 a ripple-proof PSU that totally covers the needs of enthusiasts looking for clean voltage outputs.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
It is 90 bucks
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817104200&nm_mc=AFC-C8Junction&cm_mmc=AFC-C8Junction-VigLink2-_-na-_-na-_-na&cm_sp=&AID=10446076&PID=3821802&SID=il40akd6as0035wt00053
What is an "op amp amplifier"
Doesn't amp stand for amplifier in this context, which expands to op amplifier amplifier?
Always good to see some of the larger if less well known manufacturers putting out quality units.
short for operational amplifier
op amp is short for operational amplifier.
op amp amplifier is short for operational amplifier amplifier.
You need to pay more attention to what is written.