FSP Hydro G 650 Power Supply Review

FSP recently released a new PSU platform that mostly addresses gamers. The Hydro G line includes three units, and today we're testing the 650W version. The PSU is 80 Plus Gold certified and features fully modular cabling. Let's see how it performs.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Hydro G 650's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.9mV6.3mV5.4mV11.1mVPass
20% Load26.4mV5.7mV7.4mV10.3mVPass
30% Load20.2mV7.0mV8.0mV14.2mVPass
40% Load20.1mV11.1mV9.9mV15.9mVPass
50% Load20.3mV12.4mV10.2mV18.5mVPass
60% Load19.8mV11.0mV10.8mV13.7mVPass
70% Load20.0mV11.6mV12.2mV18.6mVPass
80% Load20.1mV12.9mV13.5mV19.8mVPass
90% Load21.0mV14.0mV14.4mV20.3mVPass
100% Load22.6mV14.6mV16.3mV22.5mVPass
110% Load24.9mV16.3mV17.7mV22.6mVPass
Cross-Load 121.5mV7.8mV8.3mV9.9mVPass
Cross-Load 222.3mV10.2mV16.6mV15.1mVPass
Ripple suppression is very good on all rails. It might not be up to the level of Super Flower's power supplies, but we can still call the Hydro G 650 a ripple-proof PSU that totally covers the needs of enthusiasts looking for clean voltage outputs.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 26 February 2016 14:51
    I see a Performance Per Dollar chart, but so far I've not been able to find the price of this unit. What is it?
  • sammy sung 26 February 2016 16:13
    Hopefully a competitive price scheme. Looks awesome though, very nice aesthetic
  • Aris_Mp 26 February 2016 18:02
    It is 90 bucks

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817104200&nm_mc=AFC-C8Junction&cm_mmc=AFC-C8Junction-VigLink2-_-na-_-na-_-na&cm_sp=&AID=10446076&PID=3821802&SID=il40akd6as0035wt00053
  • mrjhh 26 February 2016 19:41
    I remember FSP being an OEM for older computer vendors like DEC, so they definitely aren't a newcomer to the field. I'm glad to see they know how to build a modern supply.
  • Onus 26 February 2016 20:15
    IMHO FSP has always had a solid but "middle-of-the-pack" reputation; not anybody's first choice, but a lot better than a lot of the junk being sold. Even their Raider units that got very critical reviews were acceptable as budget units in light use. In big box PCs, I'd certainly rather see FSP than HEC or Bestec.
  • jeffunit 26 February 2016 20:31
    I see "op amp amplifier" mentioned several times in the review.
    What is an "op amp amplifier"
    Doesn't amp stand for amplifier in this context, which expands to op amplifier amplifier?
  • anort3 26 February 2016 21:08
    Odd naming scheme for a power supply. Hope it doesn't confuse anyone into thinking water goes well with it. :P

    Always good to see some of the larger if less well known manufacturers putting out quality units.
  • Aris_Mp 27 February 2016 10:09
    What is an "op amp amplifier"

    short for operational amplifier
  • jeffunit 28 February 2016 05:07
    What is an "op amp amplifier"

    short for operational amplifier

    op amp is short for operational amplifier.
    op amp amplifier is short for operational amplifier amplifier.
    You need to pay more attention to what is written.
  • turkey3_scratch 28 February 2016 05:09
    Good performing power supply. In terms of voltages and ripple, beats the EVGA GS. I would never hesitate to recommend this unit, if it is priced well of course, which it already is not.
