FSP Hydro X 450 Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Performance is good overall, though it's lower than competing Seasonic and Cooler Master PSUs in this category. Better load regulation, along with lower ripple at +12V, would easily bring the HGX450's performance much closer to its rivals.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance per dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those figures and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific model wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

A high MSRP cripples this unit's performance per dollar score. Once it hits the market, we'll have to go back and recalculate using the street price, which should be a lot lower.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

The noise output is low compared to similar-capacity PSUs we've reviewed.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Unfortunately, the only other 450W unit we have efficiency data for is Seasonic's SSR-450RM, so we had to compare the HGX450 to higher-capacity PSUs in this graph. FSP's offering lands close to the middle of the pack, outperforming budget-oriented Super Flower and Seasonic power supplies.