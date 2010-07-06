GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

Graphics Processor Details

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 480M is based on the same Fermi architecture as its high-flying GeForce GTX 480 desktop card, so that our previous analysis allows us to focus on the things that make this mobile version different from its desktop counterpart.

Desktop vs. Mobile GeForce Graphics Desktop GeForce GTX 480 Desktop GeForce GTX 465 GeForce GTX 480M Transistors 3 billion 3 billion 3 billion Engine Clock 700 MHz 607 MHz 425 MHz Stream Processors 480 352 352 Texture Units 60 44 44 ROP Units 40 32 32 Compute Performance 1345 GFLOPS 855 GFLOPS 598 GFLOPS DRAM Type GDDR5-3696 GDDR5-3206 GDDR5-2400 DRAM Interface 384-bits 256-bits 256-bits Memory Bandwidth 177.4 GB/s 102.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s TDP 250 W 200 W 100 W

Whoops! It appears that the GeForce GTX 480M is equivalent to a power-optimized, underclocked GeForce GTX 465 with 2 GB of slower RAM! And yet, Nvidia isn’t the only company doing this with its notebook parts, as the chart from our previous Mobility Radeon HD 5870 test clearly proves.

Desktop vs. Mobility Radeon Graphics Desktop Radeon HD 5870 Desktop Radeon HD 5770 Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Transistors 2.15 billion 1.04 billion 1.04 billion Engine Clock 850 MHz 850 MHz 700 MHz Shader (ALUs) 1600 800 800 Texture Units 80 40 40 Z/Stencil Units 128 64 64 Compute Performance 2.72 TFLOPS 1.36 TFLOPS 1.12 TFLOPS DRAM Type GDDR5-4800 GDDR5-4800 GDDR5-4000 DRAM Interface 256-bits 128-bits 128-bits Memory Bandwidth 153.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s 64.0 GB/s TDP 188 W 108 W 50 W

The GeForce GTX 480M is a low-power version of the GeForce GTX 465, just as the Mobility HD 5870 is a low-power version of the Radeon HD 5770. Nvidia’s relabeling of a mid-priced desktop component as a high-end mobile part is thus a perfect match to what its competitor is doing, and light-years ahead of its previous naming scheme.

If you're here reading this story, you'll know exactly what to expect from the mobile flagships from AMD and Nvidia. It's the folks who don't do their homework before buying we're most worried about. Calling these modules GeForce GTX 480 and Radeon HD 5870 simply sends the wrong message. With that said, we've agreed to disagree with both companies' marketing departments. They think they're simply suggesting each card is best-in-class, as on the desktop. We think they're establishing certain performance expectations that'll fall far short of the desktop.

Moving forward, we'll put aside AMD's higher computational performance numbers and power savings from the above charts, since these two completely-different architectures are rated using dissimilar methodology by their manufacturers. Instead, we'll rely on benchmark data and power measurements. The proof in the pudding is, after all, in the eating.