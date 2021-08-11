Gigabyte X570S Aero G Review: A Silent, Updated Vision

Firmware
The Aero G’s theme carries over to the Vision BIOS, which uses a white background with Gigabyte branding in the upper left. As usual, we capture a majority of the BIOS screens to share with you. Like most vendors, Gigabyte includes an Easy Mode for high-level monitoring and adjustments, along with an Advanced section for serious tweaking.
The BIOS is organized well, with many commonly used functions accessible without drilling down too far to find them. My biggest gripe in Gigabyte’s BIOS has to be the inability to use the page up/down buttons to change values. But overall, the BIOS worked well and was easy to navigate and read.
Software
Gigabyte includes a few applications designed for various functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of the App Center, @BIOS, SIV, RGB Fusion and Easy Tune.
Test System / Comparison Products
As of July 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card and driver to an Asus TUF RTX 3070 using version 461.40. Additionally, our game selection has changed, as noted in the chart below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:
Test System Components
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen R9 5950X
|Memory
|GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
|GPU
|Asus TUF RTX 3070
|Cooling
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Software
|Windows 10 64-bit 20H2
|Graphics Driver
|NVIDIA Driver 461.40
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2177 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.11.6866 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|Far Cry: New Dawn
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
|F1 2020
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
