Display Power Consumption: CRTs Versus TFT-LCDs

Benchmark Results: Different Brightness Testing

Running at 100% brightness represents a worst-case scenario for power consumption. The results match our test with Microsoft Word and a blank page.

Switching brightness to 50% makes a significant difference, as the displays reduce their power consumption as follows:

Acer 22”: 18 W to 13 W (-28%)

Philips 19”: 31 W to 21 W (-32%)

BenQ 19”: 32 W to 24 W (-25%)

Samsung 20”: 34 W to 25 W (-26%)

Samsung 24”: 66 W to 44 W (-33%)

Iiyama 19” CRT: 102 W to 98 W (-4%)

Sony 19” CRT: 111 to 103 W (-7%)

Finally, the reduction to only 10% display brightness dramatically reduces power consumption with a white screen to as little as 9 W on the 22” Acer display, 12 to 21 W on the 19”/20” displays, and 26 W on the 24” Samsung. The only monitors showing little impact are the CRTs.