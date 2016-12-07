Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Tokamak 1500's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|37.1mV
|14.9mV
|8.7mV
|7.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|33.3mV
|20.0mV
|13.9mV
|11.9mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|37.9mV
|21.3mV
|13.2mV
|12.4mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|41.7mV
|21.1mV
|14.1mV
|12.8mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|48.0mV
|22.2mV
|12.7mV
|15.4mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|68.7mV
|39.5mV
|29.7mV
|24.5mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|77.3mV
|32.0mV
|22.8mV
|23.9mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|83.8mV
|30.7mV
|22.9mV
|22.9mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|90.3mV
|30.4mV
|21.5mV
|23.4mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|94.7mV
|29.4mV
|22.7mV
|24.0mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|100.6mV
|28.5mV
|22.3mV
|25.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|48.3mV
|15.3mV
|10.4mV
|7.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|92.8mV
|29.3mV
|19.5mV
|23.6mV
|Pass
Ripple on the +12V rail is terrible. We didn't expect such lousy results from an ultra-high-end PSU like this one. It looks like Enhance focused on efficiency and load regulation at the expense of ripple suppression.
Our results on the other rails aren't as bad, though they're still not able to match the competition.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.