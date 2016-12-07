Trending

Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Rosewill enters the 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency club with two Tokamak models boasting 1.2kW and 1.5kW of capacity. The highest-end version is on our bench today, and we're eager to check out its Enhance-based platform.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Tokamak 1500's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load37.1mV14.9mV8.7mV7.6mVPass
20% Load33.3mV20.0mV13.9mV11.9mVPass
30% Load37.9mV21.3mV13.2mV12.4mVPass
40% Load41.7mV21.1mV14.1mV12.8mVPass
50% Load48.0mV22.2mV12.7mV15.4mVPass
60% Load68.7mV39.5mV29.7mV24.5mVPass
70% Load77.3mV32.0mV22.8mV23.9mVPass
80% Load83.8mV30.7mV22.9mV22.9mVPass
90% Load90.3mV30.4mV21.5mV23.4mVPass
100% Load94.7mV29.4mV22.7mV24.0mVPass
110% Load100.6mV28.5mV22.3mV25.2mVPass
Cross-Load 148.3mV15.3mV10.4mV7.9mVPass
Cross-Load 292.8mV29.3mV19.5mV23.6mVPass
Ripple on the +12V rail is terrible. We didn't expect such lousy results from an ultra-high-end PSU like this one. It looks like Enhance focused on efficiency and load regulation at the expense of ripple suppression.

Our results on the other rails aren't as bad, though they're still not able to match the competition.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 07 December 2016 14:27
    With GPU-based mining days long gone, I don't ever see myself in the market for a beast like this; but no power switch? That's...bizarre.
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 07 December 2016 14:54
    I keep reading that muti-GPU systems are on the decline, so what's continuing to drive development of PSUs with >1KW output?
    Reply
  • leclod 07 December 2016 18:05
    Same here...
    Reply
  • kittle 07 December 2016 18:25
    18972155 said:
    I keep reading that muti-GPU systems are on the decline, so what's continuing to drive development of PSUs with >1KW output?
    Im curious too -- i can only speculate the marketing folks are still pushing the "bigger number == better" mantra
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 07 December 2016 23:19
    There are still some hardcore enthusiasts and a few who want bragging rights. I couldn't help but notice quite a few cons.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 08 December 2016 02:08
    there is always someone out there whether they are an enthusiast or a first time system builder that will blindly buy this because after all "bigger is better" lol
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 08 December 2016 02:30
    Rosewill always goes with a very simple exterior. I like it. This is also a very unique name. I'm sick of boring PSU names. Tomakamek. Sounds like some sort of ancient island, I like it.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40 08 December 2016 07:21
    The reactor of the same name was the first thing that came to mind upon seeing it and even before it was mentioned in the write up. An interesting choice, no doubt. Given the output, I guess it's somewhat fitting.
    Reply
  • daglesj 08 December 2016 09:50
    Must admit rarely use the power switch at the back. Quicker to know that a pulled power lead means 'off'...completely. No great loss.
    Reply
  • lunyone 08 December 2016 13:27
    So ready for this to be in a m-ITX build! Lol! Too bad it isn't modular! <sarcasm over>
    Reply