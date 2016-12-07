Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Tokamak 1500's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 37.1mV 14.9mV 8.7mV 7.6mV Pass 20% Load 33.3mV 20.0mV 13.9mV 11.9mV Pass 30% Load 37.9mV 21.3mV 13.2mV 12.4mV Pass 40% Load 41.7mV 21.1mV 14.1mV 12.8mV Pass 50% Load 48.0mV 22.2mV 12.7mV 15.4mV Pass 60% Load 68.7mV 39.5mV 29.7mV 24.5mV Pass 70% Load 77.3mV 32.0mV 22.8mV 23.9mV Pass 80% Load 83.8mV 30.7mV 22.9mV 22.9mV Pass 90% Load 90.3mV 30.4mV 21.5mV 23.4mV Pass 100% Load 94.7mV 29.4mV 22.7mV 24.0mV Pass 110% Load 100.6mV 28.5mV 22.3mV 25.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 48.3mV 15.3mV 10.4mV 7.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 92.8mV 29.3mV 19.5mV 23.6mV Pass

Ripple on the +12V rail is terrible. We didn't expect such lousy results from an ultra-high-end PSU like this one. It looks like Enhance focused on efficiency and load regulation at the expense of ripple suppression.

Our results on the other rails aren't as bad, though they're still not able to match the competition.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2