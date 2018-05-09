Trending

Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Protection Features

OCP12V: 86A (138.71%) 5V: 28A (140%) 3.3V: 27.6A (138%) 5VSB: 6.1A (203.3%)
OPP1014.96W (135.33%)
OTP✓ (120-130°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Seasonic's over-power protection (OPP) is set high. Normally it should be configured to trip at around 120%. Over-current protection (OCP) at 5V and 3.3V is set at normal levels, whereas it's quite high at 5VSB.

Finally, we observe short circuit protection on every rail, the power-good signal is accurate, and surge/inrush current protection are accounted for.

